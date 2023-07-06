Open in App
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Everybody in! After closing for high E. coli levels, Shore Park and Coes Pond beaches reopen

By Marco Cartolano, Telegram & Gazette,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iM5Dk_0nI4kf7U00

WORCESTER — After closing because of the detection of elevated levels of E. coli Wednesday, Shore Park and Coes Pond beaches reopened Thursday.

According to the city, lab results have determined the beaches’ bacteria levels to be safe for swimming.

However, Coes Resevoir including the beach will temporarily close Friday due to invasive plant treatments. The city is planning to reopen the reservoir Saturday.

Contractors will be applying the algicide copper sulfate and the herbicide imazamox, known commercially as Clearcast, as a preventative treatment.

The city said there is currently no threat of harmful algae exposure at Coes Reservoir.

Along with ceasing water activities at Coes Reservoir, residents are advised to not use water from the reservoir for irrigation of plants or lawns or watering livestock.

Two beaches are coming back Thursday after only one city beach was left open Wednesday - Bell Pond Beach.

Worcester already started swimming season with Indian Lake Beach closed for a second consecutive year.

The city fell short of its target number of recruiting between 40 to 50 lifeguards. Bell and Coes ponds opened with no lifeguards present.

The lone city-run pool - Crompton Park Pool - opened with limited capacity and lifeguards.

The city's two splash parks, the Cristoforo Colombo and Greenwood spray parks, do not require lifeguards and will be open with normal hours.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Drug Bust at Orlando Airport: 'Unusually Heavy' Speaker Reveals Over 3 Kg of Cocaine
Orlando, FL8 hours ago
A Standoff, $18,000 Seized, and Two Men Behind Bars: The Shocking Turn of Events in Bangor
Bangor, ME9 hours ago
Experts Agree: Meth More Dangerous Now Than a Decade Ago
Oakland, CA7 days ago
Where to get Free Fries This Thursday for National French Fry Day!
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
The most expensive fruit in California costs $60
San Francisco, CA21 hours ago
76 Year Old King County Man Loses Home After Scammer Steal Life Savings
Snoqualmie, WA18 days ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago
A rare infection of Ignatzschineria larvae bacteremia emerges in Kentucky, prompting medical community to take notice
Lexington, KY9 days ago
Florida Homeowner Returns From Vacation to Find a Squatter had Claimed Ownership of His House
Ocala, FL29 days ago
The eighth body farm in the United States is located in Virginia
Manassas, VA20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy