Open in App
KCRG.com

Scattered clouds, but quite a pleasant afternoon

By Corey Thompson,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
‘They were like the little town mascots’: Farley teenagers start their second business
Farley, IA23 hours ago
American Airlines adds nonstop service to Miami from Cedar Rapids airport
Cedar Rapids, IA1 day ago
Crash causes traffic delay on I-380 near North Liberty
North Liberty, IA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Marion beats Xavier 4-2 and books a ticket to state
Marion, IA1 day ago
Missing 77-year-old Washington man found after fatal motorcycle crash
Washington, IA1 hour ago
Orchestra Iowa CEO to step down after eight-year tenure
Iowa City, IA23 hours ago
Our Town: A Washington BnB with some unexpected guests
Washington, IA1 day ago
Xavier falls one win shy, North Scott shuts out Saints 6-0
Cedar Rapids, IA2 days ago
Washington Police looking for missing 77-year-old
Washington, IA23 hours ago
Teenage son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery cited in fatal Iowa City crash
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
Iowa City changes policy for backyard chickens
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
UnityPoint breaks ground on new emergency room in Marion
Marion, IA1 day ago
Thursday marks 11 years since disappearance of Evansdale cousins
Evansdale, IA1 day ago
Business owners react to the possible Edgewood Road expansion project
Hiawatha, IA2 days ago
13-year-old creates Wiffle ball league to bring Williamsburg community together
Williamsburg, IA22 hours ago
Mercy Medical Center Cedar Rapids showcases new heart center
Cedar Rapids, IA1 day ago
Teen charged in Marion shooting, Cedar Rapids crash has plea hearing pushed back
Cedar Rapids, IA1 day ago
Our Town: A theatre that’s in the record books
Washington, IA22 hours ago
Our Town: Washington YMCA to create new aquatic center replacing historic pool
Washington, IA2 days ago
Cedar Rapids City Council approves casino land
Cedar Rapids, IA2 days ago
North Liberty considers allowing UTV's on city streets
North Liberty, IA1 day ago
Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien has trial date delayed
Washington, IA1 day ago
Lisbon shuts out GMG 7-0, advance to third straight state tournament
Lisbon, IA2 days ago
Lawsuit claims two teens were drag racing before crash killed Waterloo woman
Waterloo, IA1 day ago
Kalona woman returns stowaway Elvis memorabilia to Graceland
Kalona, IA1 day ago
Nearly 150% increase in local calls since launch of the 988 suicide & crisis lifeline
Cedar Rapids, IA2 days ago
FAA approves Kirkwood’s new aviation program
Cedar Rapids, IA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy