Most Americans think Trump trial should occur ahead of 2024 election: poll

By Ella Lee,

8 days ago

Most Americans said they think former President Trump should face trial ahead of the 2024 Republican primaries and presidential election, a new Politico Magazine/Ipsos poll found .

The former president faces a slew of charges in two cases about allegedly falsifying business records and mishandling classified documents . Investigations into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results are ongoing.

More than half of American respondents (57 percent) said a Trump trial should occur before the Republican primary, and even more (62 percent) said it should happen before the 2024 presidential election.

When broken down by political party, those views diverge, the survey found. Most Democrats surveyed (77 percent) said the former president should be tried before the Republican primaries, which will occur in early 2024; and 86 percent said he should be tried before presidential election the following November.

But fewer than half of Republicans agree that a trial should take place before their primary elections (42 percent) or the general race (46 percent). Some 47 percent of independents think the trial should start before the GOP primaries, according to the poll.

Just fewer than half of all respondents said they think Trump is guilty of the charges he faces in the New York case about falsifying business records (48 percent) and the federal case about classified documents (49 percent). About a third (31 percent) don’t think the former president is guilty in either case.

Along party lines, 4 in 5 Democrats (81 percent) think Trump is guilty in both cases, while about a quarter of Republicans — 25 percent in the federal case and 24 percent in the New York case — agree.

The poll — which has a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points — was conducted in late June after Trump had been indicted in both cases. Some 1,005 American adults were surveyed, among them 374 Republicans, 441 Democrats and 122 independents.

