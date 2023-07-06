Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on the economy from South Carolina

President Biden heads to West Columbia, S.C., on Thursday to tout “Bidenomics” — a new slogan the administration is using to describe the president’s economic achievements.

Biden is slated to announce that private companies have invested more than $500 billion in manufacturing and clean energy during his administration.

During his visit, the president will highlight a new manufacturing partnership between solar and battery firm Enphase Energy and manufacturing firm Flex. The White House said the partnership is expected to create 600 new jobs in South Carolina and 1,800 nationwide.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. EDT.

