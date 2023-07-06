Open in App
The Hill

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on the economy from South Carolina

By The Hill staff,

8 days ago

President Biden heads to West Columbia, S.C., on Thursday to tout “Bidenomics” — a new slogan the administration is using to describe the president’s economic achievements.

Biden is slated to announce that private companies have invested more than $500 billion in manufacturing and clean energy during his administration.

During his visit, the president will highlight a new manufacturing partnership between solar and battery firm Enphase Energy and manufacturing firm Flex. The White House said the partnership is expected to create 600 new jobs in South Carolina and 1,800 nationwide.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. EDT.

Watch the video above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Drug Bust at Orlando Airport: 'Unusually Heavy' Speaker Reveals Over 3 Kg of Cocaine
Orlando, FL7 hours ago
A Standoff, $18,000 Seized, and Two Men Behind Bars: The Shocking Turn of Events in Bangor
Bangor, ME9 hours ago
Experts Agree: Meth More Dangerous Now Than a Decade Ago
Oakland, CA7 days ago
Where to get Free Fries This Thursday for National French Fry Day!
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
The most expensive fruit in California costs $60
San Francisco, CA21 hours ago
76 Year Old King County Man Loses Home After Scammer Steal Life Savings
Snoqualmie, WA18 days ago
The fight over Reagan National Airport is bigger than Washington
Washington, DC5 hours ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
Judge signs off on reforms to Minneapolis police spurred by George Floyd’s killing
Minneapolis, MN4 hours ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy