Paterson Rallies Around Firefighter Severely Injured In Motorcycle Crash

By Sam Barron,

8 days ago
A GoFundMe has been created for the family of Jonathan Roman. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

The Paterson firefighter, a veteran who served in Iraq, was on his way to work when he was involved in a motorcycle crash in Sept. 2022.

Roman lost a significant amount of blood and has faced numerous surgical procedures. Roman's wife, who was two months pregnant and raising their one-year-old daughter at the time of the crash, has been unable to work while she cares for her family.

A fundraiser has been set up to assist with Roman and his family with medical bills and for a wheelchair accessible vehicle. As of Thursday, July 6, $10,670 has been raised.

"Roman Strong," commented one donor. "We will do whatever we can for our brothers. My love to the Roman family."

