Larsa Pippen Will Address Michael Jordan’s Criticism of Her Relationship With His Son

By Allisun,

8 days ago

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Michael Jordan told the world exactly what he thinks of his son romancing Larsa Pippen . Naturally, the Real Housewives of Miami star was not pleased because the GOAT’s true feelings negate everything Larsa has previously said.

Larsa began seeing Marcus Jordan in 2022 and their relationship raised many eyebrows. Some thought their 16-year age difference was too much, but that wasn’t the elephant in the room. Larsa was previously married to Michael’s teammate, Scottie Pippen . As it turns out, he’s not too keen on Marcus and Larsa’s love. Now Larsa plans to address Big Daddy’s criticism straight on.

Taking it to the podcast

Larsa and Marcus have some explaining to do and what better place to do it than their podcast? You know, the podcast they specifically created to discuss their relationship … According to Us Weekly , they aren’t allowing what Michael said to put a crimp in their style.

An insider shared, “Marcus and Larsa are really happy and focusing on their relationship. They are going to address Michael this week on their podcast, ‘Separation Anxiety.’” Oh, I’m sure he’ll be anxiously listening along with everyone else.

Last weekend, MJ found himself in France and as he exited a restaurant, a reporter asked if he approved of Larsa and Marcus’ union. Basically, with little to no fanfare at all, Michael shouted, “No!” This directly contradicts what Larsa has said about everyone being happy-go-lucky about their relationship.

Further, Larsa specifically said Marcus’ family was “warming up” to them. Marcus will even be featured on the next season of RHOM , which probably doesn’t impress Michael that much.

While Larsa previously stated her camp fully approves of Marcus, including her four kids with Scottie, it appears maybe the Jordan camp doesn’t feel the same way.

New episodes of Marcus and Larsa’s podcast are released every Tuesday.

