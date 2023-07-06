Ariana Madix Teases Dancing with the Stars Role as She Treats Derek Hough to Lunch at Her Sandwich Shop

In case you live under a rock, Derek is a judge on Dancing with the Stars . Which makes this lunch date remarkably interesting.
In April 2023, an insider claimed, “ABC is in late-stage conversations” with Ariana to join Season 32 of DWTS .” As the cast for the upcoming season hasn’t been announced yet, Ariana also hasn’t commented.
“I mean, she’s gotten endorsement deals. She’s on Dancing with the Stars,” Andy stated. “The way people responded to her last night was so positively.” That sounds like a confirmation to me!
We will have to wait and see if this lunch was simply a friendly get-together. Or maybe something ballroom related.
Pump Rules is filming Season 11 now. All the cast has signed on, except for Raquel. She is in a mental health facility receiving treatment, but soon to be checking out. There are rumors that new cast members may be added.
