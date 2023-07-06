Ariana Madix Teases Dancing with the Stars Role as She Treats Derek Hough to Lunch at Her Sandwich Shop

Photo Credit: PHOTOLOGY/GC Images

Ariana Madix is like a phoenix rising from the ashes of Scandoval . After her longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval cheated on her with her friend Raquel Leviss , Ariana was blindsided. But since then, this Vanderpump Rules star has been thriving. As for Sandoval? Not so much.

Ariana has a new man, Daniel Wai . Her business venture with VPR co-star Katie Maloney , a sandwich shop called Something About Her, seems like it will be a success. And Ariana was spotted there with Derek Hough recently. Daily Mail shared the details.

Is Ariana going to cha-cha to the DWTS ballroom?

In case you live under a rock, Derek is a judge on Dancing with the Stars . Which makes this lunch date remarkably interesting.

In April 2023, an insider claimed, “ABC is in late-stage conversations” with Ariana to join Season 32 of DWTS .” As the cast for the upcoming season hasn’t been announced yet, Ariana also hasn’t commented.

But someone else close to the Pump Rules star did. In May 2023, Andy Cohen discussed Ariana on his Sirius XM radio show, Andy Cohen Live. He referenced Ariana’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

“I mean, she’s gotten endorsement deals. She’s on Dancing with the Stars,” Andy stated. “The way people responded to her last night was so positively.” That sounds like a confirmation to me!

We will have to wait and see if this lunch was simply a friendly get-together. Or maybe something ballroom related.

Pump Rules is filming Season 11 now. All the cast has signed on, except for Raquel. She is in a mental health facility receiving treatment, but soon to be checking out. There are rumors that new cast members may be added.

DWTS is also undergoing some changes. Sadly, head judge Len Goodman passed away. Derek is returning to judge with Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba .

Derek’s sister, Julianne Hough , will be co-hosting with Alfonso Ribeiro . Julianne was formerly a pro dancer and a DWTS judge. And the show will air on ABC once again and stream on Disney+.

Fingers crossed that Ariana will be doing the tango in the ballroom this fall.

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars will premiere this fall, Mondays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.

