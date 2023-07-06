Open in App
MyArkLaMiss

Strauss Youth Center Hosting Acting Workshop.

By Jeremy Bryant,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ULAW5_0nI4dfIX00

Monroe, LA (KTVE/KARD) — Summertime is fun time for the kids and Strauss Youth Academy for the Arts is putting their best effort forward by kicking off an event that is bringing many smiles to a plethora of faces.

Strauss Youth Academy started their acting workshop for kids ages 8-12 where they will learn acting, enunciation, projection and stage directions. Kids also get to display what they learned at the end of each day to their parents. At the conclusion of the camp the children will be able to showcase their skills by performing “Shriek”, the fractured fairytale version of “Shrek.”

The Workshop will last through July 15th from 1-4 p.m. for anyone that has a kid that wants toto enjoy an exciting event to pass time in the summer.

