KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh has it's own officially licensed apparel line

By Andrew Limberg,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28JYU0_0nI4d6gT00

The City of Pittsburgh now has its own, official, clothing line.

Pittsburgh has teamed up with Pittsburgh-based printing company Commonwealth Press to produce the new line of apparel.

The first line of clothing focuses on Pittsburgh’s black and gold flag as well as the five City Parks.

Commonwealth Press also recently spent time inside the city’s sign shop and archive for future apparel ideas.

Shirts, mugs, glasses, hats, stickers and more are up for sales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Egs6G_0nI4d6gT00
Pittsburgh shirt Photo credit Printed in Pittsburgh

“Pittsburgh is our home, and there is an immense amount of pride that comes with that,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “CommonWealth Press is not only providing residents with a way to show off their Pittsburgh pride, but it’s providing local shops with an opportunity to work together to offer these items across the City.”

10 percent of the revenue generated by the apparel line will go into the City of Pittsburgh’s General Operating Fund.

Get your Pittsburgh gear at the CommonWeath Press store on Washington Road in Mt. Lebanon, at the three love, Pittsburgh locations Downtown, Strip District and Mount Washington or online .

