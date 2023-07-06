Dine on a discount — Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week is back for the summer.

Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week has returned for summer.

Here’s what you should know about the event where you can enjoy local fine dining for a discount.

WHEN: Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 30.

WHERE: Restaurants in Gaston, Cabbarus, York, Catawba, Mecklenburg, Lancaster, Stanly and Iredell counties.

WHAT: Over 90 restaurants around the metro area offering three-course, prix fixe dining deals.

COST: $30 to $50 per person.

PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS INCLUDE:

Juniper Grill in Ballantyne

Old Stone Steakhouse in Belmont

The Speedway Club in Concord

Dressler’s - Birkdale in Huntersville

Fat Cat Burgers + Bakeshop in Dilworth

Lily’s Bistro in Lake Wylie

Red Rocks Cafe in Indian Land

Gilde Brewery in South End

Figo36 Modern Italian in NoDa

Palm Restaurant in South Park.

FOR MORE DETAILS: Go to CharlotteRestaurantWeek.com to see the full list of restaurants near you, see special Queen’s Feast menus and make your reservations.