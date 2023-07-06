Open in App
Dine on a discount — Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week is back for the summer.

By Mari Pressley,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NN2P3_0nI4cQ7900

Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week has returned for summer.

Here’s what you should know about the event where you can enjoy local fine dining for a discount.

WHEN: Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 30.

WHERE: Restaurants in Gaston, Cabbarus, York, Catawba, Mecklenburg, Lancaster, Stanly and Iredell counties.

WHAT: Over 90 restaurants around the metro area offering three-course, prix fixe dining deals.

COST: $30 to $50 per person.

PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS INCLUDE:

  • Juniper Grill in Ballantyne

  • Old Stone Steakhouse in Belmont

  • The Speedway Club in Concord

  • Dressler’s - Birkdale in Huntersville

  • Fat Cat Burgers + Bakeshop in Dilworth

  • Lily’s Bistro in Lake Wylie

  • Red Rocks Cafe in Indian Land

  • Gilde Brewery in South End

  • Figo36 Modern Italian in NoDa

  • Palm Restaurant in South Park.

READ NEXT: If you’re looking for a great meal in Charlotte, head to … the suburbs?

FOR MORE DETAILS: Go to CharlotteRestaurantWeek.com to see the full list of restaurants near you, see special Queen’s Feast menus and make your reservations.

