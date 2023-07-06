Open in App
Abilene Christian University receives 5th largest single donation of $25mil, names new college after donors

By Karley Cross,

8 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A Houston family has been longtime donors to Abilene Christian University (ACU), and most recently, they bestowed $25 million to the school this week. This donation marked the fifth largest single donation in ACU’s history, and more than $59 million to ACU from this one family. To honor the generous donations, the university is naming a new college for the Onsteads.

‘Not enough to know how to make money’: ACU students donate $50,000 to local nonprofits

One of ACU’s newest colleges will be named the Robert and Kay Onstead College of Science and Engineering. This will be the first named college in ACU’s history.

A press release from ACU reads: “The Onstead family’s immense generosity has already reshaped the campus of Abilene Christian University and enhanced the experiences of thousands of students – myself included,” said Dr. Phil Schubert, ACU president. “This monumental new endowment propels us toward a bold vision for ACU’s rise as a national research university. As we continue our pursuit of excellence, we remember that every blessing we enjoy is evidence of God’s provision. The Onstead family has exemplified the convergence of faith and excellence and caused all of us to think more courageously about how God is calling us to be world-changers.”

Kay Onstead’s $25 million gift will help support ACU’s growth and success for years to come, the university said.

“Funding priorities include enhancing student success through scholarships; support for the dean of the college; recruiting, retaining and rewarding exemplary faculty; and developing a next-level research engine. The gift also propels ACU past the $250 million Higher Ground comprehensive campaign goal, with two years still remaining in the campaign timeline ,” the release read.

Onstead’s total gift of more than $59 million will also allow for 1,000+ scholarships.

Primal Brewing Company brings new energy to the north side of downtown Abilene

Even though neither Kay nor her late husband, Robert, attended ACU, the couple were moved when they met a group of ACU alumni at their home church in Houston. They said they were so impressed they soon began plans to have their children attend the university.

Three Onstead children did end up going to ACU, and thus began the couple’s tradition of generosity within the university. Since then, five Onstead grandchildren have also graduated from ACU.

Robert founded Randalls Food Markets Inc., and in 1978, he began to serve as a trustee of ACU and would hold that title until his passing in 2004.

The couple are the namesakes of the Robert and Kay Onstead Distinguished Chair of Biblical Studies and the Onstead Science Center and established the Kay and Bob Onstead Ministers Progeny Endowed Scholarship and the Onstead Opportunity Endowed Scholarship.

‘Nothing without the people’: How ACU helped a Utah couple stay together in pursuit of athletic dreams

The new Onstead College of Science and Engineering will open with the 2023-2024 academic year, bringing together departments of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, Biology, Chemistry and Biochemistry, Engineering and Physics, and Mathematics. This college will be led by Dr. Charla Miertschin.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

