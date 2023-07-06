First The Nun II Trailer Released

After an exclusive stint in theaters, Warner Bros. Discovery has finally released the trailer for The Nun II online. The teaser comes just two months ahead of the film's September release, at which point it will aim to officially kick spooky season off on the right foot. Taissa Farmiga returns as Sister Irene, the Nun trying to banish the demon Valak back to the pits of Hell.

This time around, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It helmer Michael Chaves is sitting in the director's chair, taking over the reins of the Conjuring spin-off from Corin Hardy. The Nun 2 will mark the third appearance of Valak (Bonnie Aarons) after The Conjuring 2 and The Nun .

Regarding Sister Irene, Chaves says she's in hiding when the film first picks up. "She's living this anonymous life in this convent in Italy," Chaves revealed to Entertainment Weekly earlier this month. "She had this traumatic experience, this huge adventure, and now she wants to live the life of service."

You can see the trailer below.

"Maurice made his way to France and he's working at this boarding school as kind of a handyman," the director added. "He has a friendship and a flirtation with one of the teachers there, and you can see him starting to mature, so that's where our characters start out. But we know from the first film that there's something terrible inside of him, that Valak escaped within him, and events pull Irene back on this collision course with her old friend ."

Joining Farmiga and Aarons are Storm Reid, Anna Popplewell, and Jonas Bloquet amongst others.

"Anyone who's a fan of it knows the timeline and this is definitely part of the timeline," Chaves concluded. "There's a lot of cool stuff in it. I honestly cannot wait until it comes out so I can just unload all the little Easter eggs that we've peppered through the movie."

The Nun II hits theaters on September 8th.