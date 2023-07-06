Open in App
Irish priests rearrange mass in order to watch All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final

By Laura Colgan & Vinny Fanneran,

8 days ago
Irish priests rearranged mass times in order to watch the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final.

Galway and Limerick face off in Croke Park on Saturday at 6pm.

The 6pm throw-in time conflicts with mass as many parishes hold Sunday Mass on Saturday evenings.

Priests across Limerick rearranged mass in order to watch the match.

Co Limerick parishes Kilfinane, Kilmallock, Glenroe, and Ardpatrick moved mass forward one hour to enjoy the Limerick and Galway semi-final.

Fr Michael O’Shea, of Kilfinane parish, said he has no problem moving mass to 5pm on Saturday.

He told the Limerick Leader : “Sure isn’t it the greatest sport of all time. They’re a super team, we’re proud of them and we wish them the best of luck."

Fr Michael also said he will offer prayers for Limerick hurlers Nickie Quaid and Graeme Mulcahy who are local men. He also plans to wear green vestments as his county colors for Saturday mass.

Galway and Limerick square off in the first of the 2023 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-finals at Croke Park on Saturday with a throw-in time of 6pm GMT/1pm ES. Watch on the RTÉ Player.

