Eagles announce farewell tour after 52 years of touring

The Eagles have announced their final ever tour - The Long Goodbye - after more than 50 years in the music industry,

The rock band that formed in 1971 and is comprised of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey - who is the son of the late Glenn Frey , one of the founding members of the band - will kick off their final tour on September 7 in New York City.

'Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages,' the band said in a statement.

The Hotel California band has announced 13 tour dates, with Steely Dan opening for them.

'The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds,' the statement continued.

They concluded the emotional message by thanking their management team, road crew and backup musicians.

The Eagles started out as the backing band for singer Linda Rondstadt in 1971 and became one of the most successful American rock bands of the 1970s.

Founded by Glenn Frey, Don Henley, Bernie Leadon and Randy Meisner, the Eagles racked up five number-one singles, six number-one albums and six Grammy Awards.

Their debut album, Eagles, was released in 1971 and had two top-20 singles: Take It Easy and Witchy Woman.

However it is their iconic 1976 album Hotel California that is their best known and sold more than 26 million albums in the U.S.

'Every band has a peak, and that was ours,' Don Henley told Rolling Stone in 2016.

In that same interview Henley spoke about the themes in the band's music and defined it as the 'loss of innocence, the cost of naiveté, the perils of fame, of excess; exploration of the dark underbelly of the American dream, idealism realized and idealism thwarted, illusion versus reality, the difficulties of balancing loving relationships and work.'

He continued: 'trying to square the conflicting relationship between business and art; the corruption in politics, the fading away of the Sixties dream of peace, love and understanding.'

The band has only released the first handful of dates for their tour including New York City on September 7, Boston on September 11, Denver on October 5, Atlanta on November 2 and St. Paul, Minnesota on November 17.

The band is prepared to play as many shows in each city of the tour as their fans demand.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members have played more than 1000 concerts during their 52 years of touring.

Their most recent tour - the Hotel California Tour - grossed $250 million from 90 shows, according to Pollstar .