Electrify Your Florida Road Trip

Road-tripping season is upon us, and for anyone hitting the road in an electric vehicle this summer, Florida Power & Light Company has you covered. FPL has taken the guesswork out of where to recharge your ride during your trip with the EV Expressway. The interactive digital travel tool offers an array of activities to explore all over the Sunshine State, located near the company’s EVolution public charging network—which includes 1,000 ports and counting.

“As more drivers plan to hit the road this year to visit Florida’s top theme parks, attractions, and beaches, they are turning toward EVs as a sustainable means of transport,” said Crystal Stiles, executive director of Development, Distributed Technologies, and Mobility at Florida Power & Light Company. “With that increase in travelers comes the demand for convenient infrastructure, and the FPL EV Expressway allows drivers to easily map out their itinerary and charge conveniently on the way to their destination.”

With fast charging stations dotted across more than 800 miles of Florida roadways from coast to coast, drivers can plan their road trip in advance with a smaller impact on the environment. Drivers can find them located in top hot spots like Daytona Beach, South Beach, and Sarasota.

In Broward County, charge up at FPL EVolution fast charging stations at the City of Deerfield Beach’s main beach parking lot, Pompano Florida Turnpike Service Plaza, Oakland Park Boulevard, and more.

To plan your sustainable road trip, click here .

