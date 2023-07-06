Open in App
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

79-year-old man’s ‘questionable death’ being investigated by Childress PD, Texas Rangers

By Erin Rosas,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O3i0w_0nI4Zun000

CHILDRESS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety provided information on the investigation into the “questionable death” of a 79-year-old man in Childress early Saturday morning.

Officials detailed that the Childress Police Department requested the assistance of the Texas Rangers after the man was found dead in Childress early Saturday morning. The Rangers, officials noted, responded to investigate the incident while the man’s body was sent to Lubbock for an autopsy.

Findings from the investigation will be sent over to the 100th Judicial District Attorney’s Office for evaluation, according to officials.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.

Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.

Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lubbock, TX newsLocal Lubbock, TX
Texas Panhandle lakes, reservoirs reach record highs while the rest of Texas deals with summer drought
Amarillo, TX7 hours ago
West Texas towns given relief funds following flooding and tornadoes
Hereford, TX3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pigskin Preview: Paducah Dragons
Paducah, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy