79-year-old man’s ‘questionable death’ being investigated by Childress PD, Texas Rangers

CHILDRESS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety provided information on the investigation into the “questionable death” of a 79-year-old man in Childress early Saturday morning.

Officials detailed that the Childress Police Department requested the assistance of the Texas Rangers after the man was found dead in Childress early Saturday morning. The Rangers, officials noted, responded to investigate the incident while the man’s body was sent to Lubbock for an autopsy.

Findings from the investigation will be sent over to the 100th Judicial District Attorney’s Office for evaluation, according to officials.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

