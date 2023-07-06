Open in App
WBOY 12 News

Retiring police chief will become PRO at Philip Barbour High School

By Sam Kirk,

8 days ago

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Philippi Police Department chief is retiring, but this will not be the end of his law enforcement career.

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that Chief Jeff Walters is retiring soon after 28 years in law enforcement in the Barbour County area. After his retirement, Walters will become the new Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) for Philip Barbour High School.

Chief Jeff Walters (Courtesy: Barbour County Sheriff’s Department)

Walters will attend PRO training in Wheeling later this month, according to the post.

“We wish to congratulate him on his pending retirement and celebrate with him,” the post said. It continued, “We are confident that this will be a great opportunity and partnership for the citizens of Barbour County!”

The PRO program is a partnership between schools and law enforcement that is meant to prevent students from committing crimes, give students a better knowledge of and attitude toward law enforcement and promote safety within the schools.

