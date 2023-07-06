Open in App
FOX8 News

New voting machines coming to North Carolina to heighten speed, security: NCSBE

By Russ BowenAshley Anderson,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GWhor_0nI4Y83M00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After months of testing, the North Carolina State Board of Elections gave the go ahead to improve the state’s voting machines on Thursday.

The vote was unanimous.

The new machines will include security upgrades and memory capacity and new high-speed counters will also be added. The counters are used to count absentee ballots and recounts at the local county board of elections offices.

By state law, paper ballots will continue to be used for all elections.

Voting machines are not connected to the internet and have no capacity to do so. That will remain the case with the new machines, according to the NCSBE.

Several counties hope to use the new EVS 6.3.0.0 in the fall municipal elections.

Additional counties may be added in time for the 2024 election.

The total cost of the machines coming to N.C. is still being determined.

