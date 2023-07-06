Open in App
WRAL

Average long-term US mortgage rate climbs to 6.81% this week to highest level since November

By ALEX VEIGA,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Drug Bust at Orlando Airport: 'Unusually Heavy' Speaker Reveals Over 3 Kg of Cocaine
Orlando, FL7 hours ago
Experts Agree: Meth More Dangerous Now Than a Decade Ago
Oakland, CA7 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago
The most expensive fruit in California costs $60
San Francisco, CA21 hours ago
76 Year Old King County Man Loses Home After Scammer Steal Life Savings
Snoqualmie, WA18 days ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
Florida Homeowner Returns From Vacation to Find a Squatter had Claimed Ownership of His House
Ocala, FL29 days ago
A rare infection of Ignatzschineria larvae bacteremia emerges in Kentucky, prompting medical community to take notice
Lexington, KY9 days ago
Chief Justice Announces Suspension of Civil and Matrimonial Trials Due to Judicial Vacancies
Passaic, NJ3 days ago
Georgia public health leader sounds alarm as report confirms spike in pregnancy-related deaths
Savannah, GA2 days ago
‘This Is What Diversity Looks Like’: Harvard Students Rally in Support of Affirmative Action After Supreme Court Ruling
Harvard, MA8 days ago
Florida's "Best Place" to Retire has Beautiful Public Beaches, a Median Home Price of Under $300K, and a Mean Age of 38
Pensacola, FL1 day ago
Former CEO sentenced to 27 months for distributing fentanyl and oxycodone and defrauding DEA
Port Orange, FL24 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy