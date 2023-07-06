NCPRD offers free summer entertainment for the whole family

Now that summer is officially here, North Clackamas Parks & Recreation District is once again focusing on free, family-friendly events to bring the community together.

“Movies and concerts are fun summertime activities, especially in beautiful park settings, and are perfect for family outings,” said Kandi Ho, NCPRD’s recreation services director.

She added that special events help bring the community together for shared interests, and can foster a sense of belonging and connection.

In addition, they can also support small, local businesses within north Clackamas County and the surrounding area.

“Some of our amazing food and drink vendors we’re partnering with this year include Breakside Brewery, Hearth and Soul Pizza, Hip Chicks do Wine, Kona Ice, Pidgin Hole, Alchemy Sandwich Co. and Neighborhood Creamery,” Ho said.

Community input

NCPRD’s summer events take place in different parks throughout the district and present an opportunity for all residents to take advantage of welcoming spaces, Ho said.

“We are excited to be offering five movies, three concerts and weekly RecMobile activities for kids; all free to attend and open to all,” she said.

She noted that the community plays a role in choosing the movies; NCPRD staff narrows down a list of films based on rating, popularity, family-friendly and inclusive content. Then, residents have the opportunity to vote for which films they would most like to see.

“We want everyone to have the best possible experience, and letting the community have a voice in which films are selected is a part of that,” Ho said.

RecMobile

“Outdoor play is a great way to keep kids active, connected and having fun during summer months,” and this is where the RecMobile comes in, Ho said.

She added that to make is easy for busy parents, the NCPRD RecMobile travels to

different parks and neighborhoods throughout the district, providing enriching experiences with games, crafts and sports activities.

“This free, drop-in program is perfect for kids ages 6-10, and a great opportunity for socializing with friends and peers while school is out,” Ho said.

Activities are organized around a different theme each week and this year’s themes include birds, bees and butterflies, sparkles, stars, rockets, superheroes, fairytale forests and more.

Concerts

“NCPRD is proud to bring live music to the community with our Concerts in the Park series,” Ho said, adding that the concerts are organized and planned by NCPRD staff, and paid for by NCPRD funds and through generous sponsors, so they are free for the community to enjoy.

This summer’s concerts offer a mix of musical genres, including dance hits, classical and folk music/puppetry for kids.

“We also encourage residents to take advantage of other live music opportunities happening in the area, including Milwaukie Porchfest, organized by the Milwaukie Arts Committee, and neighborhood-organized concerts throughout the community,” Ho said.