Why Paige Spiranac wasn't invited to American Century Championship: Golf influencer says social media to blame

The American Century Championship is one of golf's biggest celebrity events of the year, featuring cross-sport winners like three-time champions Tony Romo and Mark Mulder, and four-time winner Dan Quinn (the hockey player, not the Cowboys defensive coordinator).

The 2023 iteration will be without one of the biggest influencers in golf, however. Paige Spiranac, known for picking events through a gambling lens, will not be present.

In a cruel twist of fate, the social media star said the reason she won't be present is ... social media.

Here's why Spiranac won't be at the annual event at Lake Tahoe:

Why Paige Spiranac wasn't invited to American Century Championship

According to Spiranac, she wasn't invited to this year's American Century Championship because it wasn't given enough "exposure" by her on social media last year.

“Everyone keeps asking if I’ll be in Tahoe for the celeb tournament this year but unfortunately I didn’t get invited back,” she wrote on an Instagram story, per Golf Digest . “Was told I didn’t give them enough exposure on social media. I guess 4 million impressions wasnt good enough lol. Anyways bummed to miss it!”

Perhaps the ACC expected Spiranac to have a live component to her tournament in some capacity, because reach is hardly her problem. With her Twitter followers approaching 900,000 and her Instagram account nearing 4 million followers, she certainly has the golf world's ear.

The ACC, however, apparently wants her to do more with it.

Why is Paige Spiranac famous?

Spiranac's fame comes from her social media presence.

She often posts videos making picks for upcoming golf tournaments, and she has a sharp tongue for anyone who wants to criticize her knowledge.

That social media savvy has made her an indelible part of the golf world, and her follower count on several platforms reflects that.

Spiranac was also on the cover of the 2022 Maxim Hot 100.

Paige Spiranac social media followers

Spiranac has a widespread follower count among different platforms. She has 3.8 million followers on Instagram, 1.5 million on TikTok, and nearly 900,000 on Twitter.

She is active on all of the aforementioned accounts, which keeps the counts up and engaged. If her claim about last year's ACC is true, she accrued nearly 4 million impressions during the tournament.

Paige Spiranac net worth

Sportskeeda has Spiranac's net worth at $3 million through golf, endorsements, and social media.

Callaway Golf is among her sponsors, and she reportedly charges $14,000 for her posts, which has helped to accumulate her wealth.

When does the American Century Championship start?

Dates: July 12-16

July 12-16 Channel: NBC

NBC Stream: Peacock

Peacock Location: Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nevada

The ACC begins with practice rounds Wednesday, July 12 and will air in earnest from Friday, July 14-Sunday, July 16.

TV schedule

Date Time (ET) Event Channel/Stream Friday, July 14 4:00-6:00P ET American Century Championship Round 1 – Live Peacock Saturday, July 15 2:30-6:00P ET American Century Championship Round 2 – Live NBC/Peacock Sunday, July 16 2:30-6:00P ET American Century Championship Final Round – Live NBC/Peacock

Although Spiranac won't be participating, the field still has a lot of star power. Romo, Aaron Rodgers, C.C. Sabathia, Davante Adams, Miles Teller, Jerry Rice, Ray Romano, The Miz, and Joe Buck are among the biggest names in the marquee group.

Spiranac made sure to wish the group luck, saying: “Hope you all have the best time out there," according to Golf Digest . Maybe a comeback tour is in her future.