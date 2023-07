Families in New York City can go out and enjoy the summer weather with a trip to the first-ever children's museum in the Bronx.

Bronx families can take part in the many exhibits in the museum, including a replica of the streets of the Boogie Down.

New exhibitions dive into the Bronx's features offering fun and a chance to learn and connect with what makes the borough special.

The new 13,650-square-foot facility sits along the Harlem River and is steps away from Yankee Stadium.

Advance reservation is required. The museum is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.