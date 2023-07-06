Open in App
Second person struck by lightning in Sullivan County in two weeks

By Blaise Gomez,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nTdvf_0nI4VZah00

A construction worker is in critical condition after he was struck by lightning in the Town of Mamakating, according to Sullivan County officials.

Authorities say the man was on a job site July 4th and sheltering from a storm when lightning struck a metal pole he was touching.

The worker received an electric shock and went into cardiac arrest. Mamakating EMS and Hatzolah responded and were able to restart his heart enroute to Garnet Orange Medical Center in Middletown, where he remains.

The incident is the second report of a person struck by lightning in Sullivan County within two weeks.

A Woodbourne firefighter survived a lightning strike June 26, while packing up an RV and touching a metal hitch during another storm.

MORE: Sullivan County firefighter survives lightning strike

