Open in App
6AM City

San Antonio landmarks as "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" songs

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mLFVD_0nI4VRWt00

Tower of the Americas, “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”

Photo by SATXtoday Team

Do you hear that? It’s “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” release day, the newest album from Taylor Swift.


Whether you’re celebrating the artist’s iconic hits like “Mean” or “Mine” with a
listening party or camping out at your local record store for that orchid marble vinyl — we went ahead and paired up San Antonio locations, and their matching “Speak Now” songs (and gave them a purple makeover, in true Taylor fashion).

Frost Tower, 111 W. Houston St .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CMTp1_0nI4VRWt00

Frost Tower, “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”

Photo by SATXtoday Team

Sharp, clean, and the latest addition to the San Antonio skyline, Frost Tower exudes “Enchanted” vibes. With local markets hosted on Paseo Street and its striking blue panels, everyone who travels through downtown can’t help but be mesmerized by the building.

Liberty Bar, 1111 S. Alamo St.

This pretty pink reminds us of the Taylor Swift song “Speak Now.” We sometimes get lost in a daydream about this brunch spot . The crafted cocktails, meals, and good company make for a wonderful time — maybe someone has confessed their love at this old church-turned eatery...

Food Hall at Bottling Department, 312 Pearl Pkwy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZQCrJ_0nI4VRWt00

The Food Hall at the Historic Pearl, “Speak Now

(Taylor’s Version)”

Photo by SATXtoday Team

“Sparks Fly” are definitely around when we’re soaking up the sun at this splash pad and food spot. It’s especially a great time when surrounded by friends on Wednesdays at the Sunset Sessions by Sound Cream.

San Antonio Botanical Gardens, 555 Funston Pl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N6Iz1_0nI4VRWt00

The San Antonio Botanical Gardens, “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”

Photo by SATXtoday Team

Take us “Back to December” with not only the garden’s Lightscape Holiday event, but to also browse the property endless flowers. This is the perfect place to make time for that special someone and catch up about life + family. (Bonus points if you know the lyric)

Hotel Emma, 136 E. Grayson St.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bj15J_0nI4VRWt00

Hotel Emma, “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”

Photo by SATXtoday Team

The many accolades and awards this hotel has earned throughout the years makes this song a no-brainer — “Long Live.” For the many memories locals and visitors alike have made.

What other local landmarks remind you of a Taylor Swift song? Email us.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Antonio, TX newsLocal San Antonio, TX
Where to get coffee shop stickers in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
Starbucks reopens at San Antonio International Airport
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Goats at work: Trail Conservancy releases herd to clear invasive plants
San Antonio, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy