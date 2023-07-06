Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
6AM City
San Antonio landmarks as "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" songs
8 days ago
Do you hear that? It’s “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” release day, the newest album from Taylor Swift.
Whether you’re celebrating the artist’s iconic hits like “Mean” or “Mine” with a listening party or camping out at your local record store for that orchid marble vinyl — we went ahead and paired up San Antonio locations, and their matching “Speak Now” songs (and gave them a purple makeover, in true Taylor fashion).
Frost Tower, 111 W. Houston St .
Sharp, clean, and the latest addition to the San Antonio skyline, Frost Tower exudes “Enchanted” vibes. With local markets hosted on Paseo Street and its striking blue panels, everyone who travels through downtown can’t help but be mesmerized by the building.
Liberty Bar, 1111 S. Alamo St.
This pretty pink reminds us of the Taylor Swift song “Speak Now.” We sometimes get lost in a daydream about this brunch spot . The crafted cocktails, meals, and good company make for a wonderful time — maybe someone has confessed their love at this old church-turned eatery...
Food Hall at Bottling Department, 312 Pearl Pkwy
“Sparks Fly” are definitely around when we’re soaking up the sun at this splash pad and food spot. It’s especially a great time when surrounded by friends on Wednesdays at the Sunset Sessions by Sound Cream.
San Antonio Botanical Gardens, 555 Funston Pl.
Take us “Back to December” with not only the garden’s Lightscape Holiday event, but to also browse the property endless flowers. This is the perfect place to make time for that special someone and catch up about life + family. (Bonus points if you know the lyric)
Hotel Emma, 136 E. Grayson St.
The many accolades and awards this hotel has earned throughout the years makes this song a no-brainer — “Long Live.” For the many memories locals and visitors alike have made.
What other local landmarks remind you of a Taylor Swift song? Email us.
Comments / 0