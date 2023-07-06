Open in App
How gas prices have changed in Jackson in the last week

By Stacker,

8 days ago



Stagnant gas prices have evolved into falling gas prices to kick off the month of July—and they could go lower.

A gallon of regular gas was $3.52 on average Wednesday, July 5, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Jackson, MS metro area using data from AAA .

Discounted gas prices were a treat for Fourth of July travelers filling up over the weekend. One gas station chain, Sheetz, even offered half-price gasoline, drawing newsworthy lines of vehicles over the weekend.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan told CNBC this week that he anticipates even cheaper gas in the second half of the summer, with a chance that it dips below $3 per gallon on average this fall.

Jackson by the numbers
– Current gas price: $2.93
— Mississippi average: $2.96
– 1-week change: -$0.03 (-0.9%)
– 1-year change: -$1.38 (-32.0%)
– Record high gas price: $4.52 (6/14/22)

– Current diesel price: $3.44
– 1-week change: -$0.01 (-0.3%)
– 1-year change: $-1.85 (-35.0%)
– Record high diesel price: $5.36 (6/19/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas
#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.20
#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.15
#3. Seattle-Bellevue-Everett, WA: $5.11

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Owensboro, KY: $2.91
#2. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $2.91
#3. Biloxi-Gulfport-Pascagoula, MS: $2.93

