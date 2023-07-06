Couple grows plant over 18 feet tall

Pam Betowski, 71, and husband Noel, 70. (SWNS)

By Ed Cullinane via SWNS

A couple have grown Britain's tallest echium plant - at over 18 feet tall.

Pam Betowski, 71, and husband Noel, 70, say the massive flower towers over their home.

The 18-foot four-inch echium eclipses the previous UK record of 16ft set by Darren Wilson in Saltash, Cornwall.

Pam, a woven textile artist from Sancreed, Cornwall, credits the huge growth to her husband Noel's use of hügelkultur cultivation method.

It is a traditional way of building a garden bed from rotten logs and leaf debris.

Massive echium plant towers over Pam Betowski and husband Noel's home in Sancreed, Cornwall (SWNS)

The echium pininana is an endangered biennial plant from the Canary Islands - often called a 'tree echium' for its immense growing potential.

It is used as a bedding plant or planted in borders and grows best in full sun - particularly in the sunny southernmost counties of England.

