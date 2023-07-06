Open in App
FOX59

Waffle House shot up on Indy’s south side

By Matt Christy,

2023-07-06

INDIANAPOLIS — A Waffle House was damaged on Indy’s south side after gunfire broke out in the restaurant’s parking lot early Wednesday.

According to a police report filed by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, multiple male suspects were involved in an incident in the parking lot that led to bullets being fired with some striking the Waffle House and causing damage.

The shooting occurred at approximately 1:41 a.m. at the Waffle House located at 4031 E. Southport Road.

No injuries were reported despite several customers being in the restaurant at the time of the gunfight, according to the report.

No arrests have been reported.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, IMPD said.

