Marvel Reveals a New Nomad

Marvel has revealed the latest character to take on the name "Nomad" - and it's definitely the person you'd least expect!

If you haven't been keeping up, the Captain America mantle is being shared by both Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson, who have led their own respective comic series, Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty (Steve) and Captain America: Symbol of Truth (Sam). In August, Sentinel of Liberty will be ending with Captain America Finale #1, and Sam will carry on Captain America's name. Following a "Cold War" schism between Sam and Steve, the two Captain Americas come together in the legacy milestone issue Captain America #750.

The stories of Captain America #750 see characters like Steve, Sam, Bucky Barnes, Black Widow and Sharon Carter set up for new eras in their respective arcs, after being brought together by the overarching schemes of the Outer Circle organization and its "century's game." The Outer Circle employed five elite agents known as "Starpoints" to influence the path of history - and one of them was an assassin made of the most powerful Marvel metals (Vibranium) named "The Redacted."

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Thanks to Steve's noble nature, Redacted changed sides in the battle against The Outer Circle and helped the heroes. In the aftermath, Redacted approaches Steve Rogers and expresses an existential crisis of sorts: they know they were created as an "assembly" of weapons for the Outer Circle, but don't know if there is anything more to them than that. Redacted chooses to have a singular identity ("I") and commits to going out and learning about the actual world. Steve tells Redacted there's a name for someone on that path: "Nomad."

The parallels between Bucky's history as The Winter Soldier and The Redacted's story are clear - so it's only fitting that he takes on the name. Marvel's most famous "Nomad" is Jack Monroe, a character who assumed Bucky Barnes' "Bucky" mantle for a time, before realizing he was brainwashed by a villain, and striking out on his own as "Nomad." The 1990s series following Monroe's Nomad set a grittier and neo-Noir tone for Marvel Comics. It'll be interesting to see how much focus Redacted's Nomad gets.

Captain America is Written by Tochi Onyebuchi, Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly, with art by R.B. Silva and Carmen Carnero, with cover art by a collection of other famous artists, old and new.

