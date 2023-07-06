Open in App
Daily Voice

Steamy, Stormy Weather Heading To The DMV For Days

By Zak Failla,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U6f6r_0nI4NmGE00
The forecast for Thursday, July 6. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Temperatures are expected to approach 90 degrees throughout the area on Thursday, July 6, with heavy humidity that makes it feel closer to 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The hot and humid weather is expected to continue through the beginning of the weekend and could bring isolated thunderstorms to parts of the region.

In DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced she is activating the District's Heat Emergency Plan beginning at noon on Thursday afternoon as the heat index is expected to exceed 95 degrees.

Similar measures were also taken in parts of Maryland as a precaution.

"We remind Marylanders to take precautions to avoid any heat-related illnesses this summer. This includes heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. On extremely hot days, stay indoors or visit a cooling center and drink plenty of water,” Maryland Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Nilesh Kalyanaraman said.

"Also, be sure to check on family, friends and neighbors who may be vulnerable to heat, especially infants, young children, older adults, and people with chronic disease.”

Area residents have been advised by health officials to:

  • Drink plenty of fluids;
  • Avoid alcohol, caffeine and overly-sweetened beverages;
  • Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing;
  • Avoid direct sunlight and wear sunscreen; stay in the shade when possible;
  • Avoid salt tablets, unless advised by a doctor to take them;
  • Take it easy outside; schedule physical activity in the morning or evening when it’s cooler and take breaks if necessary.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Cecil and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Maryland State newsLocal Maryland State
Maryland Lottery Player 'Almost Had A Baby On The Floor' Over $100K Win
Indian Head, MD2 hours ago
Resurgence of Klan activity in Kentucky raises alarm
Lexington, KY7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fatal Crash: Road Closure Alert In Hudson Valley
West Nyack, NY6 hours ago
3 Mass Communities Named Among 10 Safest In Country, Study Says
Lexington, MA3 hours ago
Debris Spill Closes Route 35 In Aberdeen
Aberdeen Township, NJ4 hours ago
Trio Of Mass Hotels Named Among Top 100 World Wide, New Report Says
Boston, MA6 hours ago
Car Flips On I-287 Somerset County
Bedminster Township, NJ1 day ago
Georgia public health leader sounds alarm as report confirms spike in pregnancy-related deaths
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Seen Her? 15-Year-Old Dover Girl Reported Missing
Dover, NY3 hours ago
Police: West Milford Driver Was DWI When She Slammed Into SUV Driven By Sparta Man, 71
West Milford, NJ1 day ago
Man Nabbed For Running Light, Hitting Car Before Driving Away In Yorktown: Police
Yorktown, NY2 days ago
Crash Closes Route 33 In Manalapan
Manalapan Township, NJ2 days ago
Drop A DIME: Gang Burglarizing Vehicles At Rest Stops Along NJ Turnpike, State Police Seek Help
Ridgefield, NJ10 hours ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago
Man Has Medical Episode And Dies Following Njsp Arrest, Authorities Say
Bridgeton, NJ2 hours ago
Mall Kidnapper Arrested, 2nd Suspect Sought: Abington Police
Philadelphia, PA6 hours ago
Devoted North Jersey Mom Of 3 Karen Parham Dies, 50: 'Touched The Lives Of Everyone Around Her'
Newark, NJ1 hour ago
Experts Agree: Meth More Dangerous Now Than a Decade Ago
Oakland, CA7 days ago
Crash Closes Portion Of Route 287 (Developing)
Hanover, NJ2 hours ago
A rare infection of Ignatzschineria larvae bacteremia emerges in Kentucky, prompting medical community to take notice
Lexington, KY9 days ago
McDonald's Robbery Suspects Arrested On Jersey Shore: Police
Aberdeen Township, NJ6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy