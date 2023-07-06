Steamy, Stormy Weather Heading To The DMV For Days

The forecast for Thursday, July 6. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Temperatures are expected to approach 90 degrees throughout the area on Thursday, July 6, with heavy humidity that makes it feel closer to 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The hot and humid weather is expected to continue through the beginning of the weekend and could bring isolated thunderstorms to parts of the region.

In DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced she is activating the District's Heat Emergency Plan beginning at noon on Thursday afternoon as the heat index is expected to exceed 95 degrees.

Similar measures were also taken in parts of Maryland as a precaution.

"We remind Marylanders to take precautions to avoid any heat-related illnesses this summer. This includes heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. On extremely hot days, stay indoors or visit a cooling center and drink plenty of water,” Maryland Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Nilesh Kalyanaraman said.

"Also, be sure to check on family, friends and neighbors who may be vulnerable to heat, especially infants, young children, older adults, and people with chronic disease.”

Area residents have been advised by health officials to:

Drink plenty of fluids;

Avoid alcohol, caffeine and overly-sweetened beverages;

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing;

Avoid direct sunlight and wear sunscreen; stay in the shade when possible;

Avoid salt tablets, unless advised by a doctor to take them;

Take it easy outside; schedule physical activity in the morning or evening when it’s cooler and take breaks if necessary.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Cecil and receive free news updates.