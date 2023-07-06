20 venues to participate in Friday ArtWalk

Nearly 20 downtown businesses and venues will be participating in Friday's First Friday ArtWalk which gets underway at 4 p.m.

Harbor Treatz will hold its grand opening at 112 N. Poindexter Street. ArtWalkers can pick up free samples of hot Bavarian nuts and get their faces painted for free by Ms. Shelia.

Elsewhere during the monthly showcase of local artists and musicians, Pine & Porch will host LaurieB Artworks and her acrylic paint pour art at 105 E. Colonial Avenue.

Also on Colonial, Tooley’s Tavern at the Boathouse will host stained glass artist Gail Lane as well as a “Rocking Friday Night” dance party.

Crank’s Shoe Repair, at 509 E. Colonial, will also participate in ArtWalk. The artworks of William C. Hoffman will be on display.

Ghost Harbor Brewing Company, at 602 E. Colonial, will host live music performed by The Band Ryder from 8 p.m. to 11 pm.

On North McMorrine Street, Allecious Restaurant will host Reggie Barnes & the R.T.B. Band from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. On South McMorrine, Page After Page Bookstore & The Candy Bar will host AnneMarie Rossi Bucchino and her glass and jewelry designs.

Over on East Fearing Street, Shut Up & Listen Records will host That’s Wicked Candles by Emmie and live music by The Stowaways from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Poindexter Street, Bijoux Vibes will host Allison Hinson of Baby and Bo Boutique. In Ives Alley at 115 N. Poindexter, Ellen Minton will organize a Flood the Streets music event.

Seven Sounds Brewing Company, at 201 N. Water Street, will host the EC Rowing Club’s Girls Team for a presentation on “The Art of Rowing” from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Seven Sounds will also host Alissa Moore of The Jewelry Box.

At 201 N. Water, outside Lily Pad Pottery, Lindsay Doughty will be showing her handmade ceramics and other products.

A lot of tonight’s ArtWalk activity will be on Main Street. Scrub Life will be at Harbor Centre at 606 E. Main. Happy Pill Co. will be at The Kraken Coffee House at 615 E. Main.

Cathy’s Embroidery Studio will be Kitchen Kuriosities at 613 E. Main. Jade Whale Co., at 605 E. Main, will host Maria from Beach Behind, and Small Town Trendz, at 510 E. Main, will host Stuck With You, a kids hair bow maker. A portion of Stuck on You’s proceeds will go toward finding a cure for juvenile diabetes.

Arts of the Albemarle, at 516 E. Main, will host “E5 Abstract,” a presentation of life drawings by artists Debbie Sauls, Laura Hughes, Dale Corbin, Lynn Nash and Nora Crouch, in the gallery. Laura DeNunzio will also be on hand with her handmade glass art objects and Tyler Spellman will perform live music.

Port Discover, the hands-on science center for kids at 611 E. Main, will open its Teen Center in the STEM Lab from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more info about First Friday ArtWalk, visit the Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Facebook page, call 252-338-4104 or email elizabethcitydowntown@embarqmail.com.