Reuters

California, truck manufacturers strike deal on state emissions rules

By Reuters,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CMZEq_0nI4NRfr00

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - California state air regulators and truck and engine manufacturers said Thursday they had reached an agreement on state emissions rules.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) said it had struck a deal known as the "Clean Truck Partnership" with the Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association that includes new flexibility for manufacturers to meet emissions requirements while still reaching state climate and emission reduction goals. CARB said it will align its rules with the Environmental Protection Agency's 2027 regulations for nitrogen oxide emissions. The board also agreed to provide no less than four years lead time and at least three years of regulatory stability before imposing new requirements.

Reporting by David Shepardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

