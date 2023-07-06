Open in App
Reuters

Applied Digital shares tumble after Wolfpack Research takes short position

By Reuters,

8 days ago

July 6 (Reuters) - Shares of Applied Digital (APLD.O) slumped on Thursday after Wolfpack Research disclosed a short position in the digital infrastructure company and accused it of "an embarrassing and predictable stock promotion."

The stock was down 16.33% at $7.51 at midday, after a nearly four-fold jump so far this year.

Wolfpack said Applied Digital "pumped up its stock in May by claiming to pivot from a floundering business hosting bitcoin miners, to becoming a low-cost AI cloud service provider."

Reuters could not independently confirm the claim.

The short-seller also took aim at investment bank B Riley Financial (RILY.O), which it had targeted earlier this year, for its "heavy involvement" with Applied Digital.

Insiders at B Riley hold a 48.4% stake in Applied Digital and will exit their position as it becomes clear that the company's claims "make no sense," Wolfpack alleged.

The short-seller said Stability AI, Applied Digital's biggest prospective AI customer, was also "dubious."

Applied Digital, Stability AI and B Riley did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests seeking comment.

Dallas, Texas-based Applied Digital is the latest target in a series of short-seller attacks that have shaken corporate America this year.

Earlier, Hindenburg Research launched a scathing attack on Carl Icahn's investment firm Icahn Enterprises (IEP.O) and digital payments firm Block (SQ.N). Both the companies have denied Hindenburg's allegations.

Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

