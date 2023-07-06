Three restaurants fail their health inspections: June 18 – 24

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of June 18 through the 24.

Three food services failed their inspections:

Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering, 770 James Street, Syracuse

East Wok Cafe, 6382 Thompson Road, Syracuse

Vali’s Golden Apple Restaurant, 4693 Us Route 20, Lafayette

Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below.

Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering

Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering had two violations, one in critical condition.

Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by workers

The inspector overserved an employee plating cut greens without using gloves. When asked what the greens were for he told the inspector they were to be used as garnish for dishes and would not be cooked before consumption by customers. The inspector advised the employee that bare hand contact should not occur with food that is to be directly consumed by customers. The employee then voluntarily discarded the greens and put on gloves.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the bottom interior of the coolers at the bar had an accumulation of liquid.

East Wok Cafe

East Wok Cafe had nine violations, two in critical condition.

Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination, Temperatures not measured.

The inspector noted the garlic and oil was at 66 degrees Fahrenheit on the counter upon arrival, and it was put into the cooler. The employee told the inspector it was being used for lunch and had been out for a half hour. Approximately 40 pounds of pork was also noted between 48-52

degrees Fahrenheit, being seasoned out for about 15 minutes. This was corrected immediately and the meat was put into the walk-in cooler.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector found approximately eight pounds of pork in the cooler for an hour and a half was noted at 49 degrees Fahrenheit and was moved to another cooler. Approximately one pound of pork wontons and 12 pounds of chicken wings were also noted between 48-52 degrees Fahrenheit in the refrigerator overnight. Those meats were discarded immediately.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found containers of food double stacked in the coolers with the bottom of bowls touching products. Jugs of fryer oil were also stored on the floor under shelving.

Poor sanitary design, construction, and installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the wire shelving in the walk-in cooler was rusty. The door on the reach-in cooler in the kitchen was also in poor repair.

Improper garbage and rubbish disposal: The inspector noted the dumpster lid was open and shared with the plaza.

Inadequate insect/ rodent control: The inspector noted the front and back door were open and not properly screened, allowing the possible entrance of pests.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noticed the floors under the shelving in the walk-in cooler weren’t clean. The wall near the front counter also wasn’t sealed, smooth, and easily cleanable.

Vali’s Golden Apple Restaurant

Vali’s Golden Apple Restaurant had seven violations, two in critical condition.

Critical violation: Foods adulterated or received from unapproved sources

The inspector found the tomatoes and lettuce on the reach-in cooler were molded and adulterated. This was corrected and the food was discarded.

Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination, Temperatures not measured.

The inspector found two cartons of raw, whole-shell eggs stored next to and above the ready-to-eat food products (creamer, mayonnaise). This was corrected and the raw, whole-shell eggs were moved to the lower shelf.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found a large package of precooked hot dogs thawing in a bin above a warming unit. This was corrected and they were moved to thaw in the reach-in cooler.

Poor sanitary design, construction, and installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the lined wooden shelf below the ice bin at the bar wasn’t clean and was covered with mold. The food and equipment shelving in the rear storage room was also lined with cardboard and the surfaces weren’t smooth and easily cleanable. The walk-in freezer gasket seal was also in poor repair, causing significant ice build-up along the door threshold, interior floor and on food product packages.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the interior shelf inside the reach-in cooler behind the bar wasn’t clean at time of inspection.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found mold on some wall and ceiling areas in the walk-in cooler in the bar area. The food storage shelving in the rear storage area also wasn’t clean.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the walk-in freezer floor wasn’t clean at the time of inspection. The floor area in front of the reach-in cooler

(storing eggs, creamer, and condiments) was also noted with a sticky residue and wasn’t clean at the time of inspection.

Many locations passed their inspections between June 18 through the 24.

You can see the entire list below.

Ale ‘N’ Angus Pub 238 Harrison Street Syracuse 6/23/2023 Bailey’s Dairy Treats 7100 South Salina Street Onondaga 6/21/2023 BulBul Commissary 7421 Oswego Road Salina 6/21/2023 B’Ville Diner 16 East Genesee Street Lysander 6/22/2023 Canal Side Cafe & Bistro 23 Syracuse Street Lysander 6/20/2023 Cereals R Us 9090 Destiny USA Drive Syracuse 6/23/2023 Chicken Bandit Commissary (The) 3914 Brewerton Road Clay 6/20/2023 China Wong USA 7608 Oswego Road Clay 6/21/2023 Chipotle Mexican Grill #3524 7944 Brewerton Road Cicero 6/20/2023 CoreLife Eatery 5743 Widewaters Parkway, Ste 100 Dewitt 6/20/2023 Cottage Restaurant (The) 21 Oswego Street Lysander 6/22/2023 Dunkin Donuts 977 East Brighton Avenue Syracuse 6/21/2023 Dunkin Donuts 6238 Thompson Road Dewitt 6/20/2023 Euclid Hotel 4285 State Route 31 Clay 6/22/2023 Fish Cove 7608 Oswego Road Clay 6/21/2023 Five Guys Burgers and Fries 3810 NYS Route 31 Clay 6/21/2023 Il Limone 7521 B Oswego Road Clay 6/21/2023 Julie’s Diner 3800 Brewerton Road Clay 6/22/2023 Lafayette Inn (The) 2419 US Route 11 Lafayette 6/23/2023 Lobster Babe 466 Westcott Street Syracuse 6/20/2023 Mama Lucy’s Yum Yum Truck 686 1/2 Sterling Avenue Syracuse 6/22/2023 Modern Malt 325 South Clinton Street Syracuse 6/23/2023 Oh My Darling 321 South Salina Street Syracuse 6/23/2023 Pasta’s on the Green 1 Village Boulevard Van Buren 6/22/2023 Pfohl’s 4604 South Salina Street Syracuse 6/21/2023 Potters Pub 8055 Potter Road Lysander 6/20/2023 Reef Restaurant and Bar (The) 1161 Old Route 31 Lysander 6/23/2023 Sandy & Sons Kitchen 201 East Manlius Street Dewitt 6/23/2023 Scenic Root (The) 301 Fayette Street Manlius 6/20/2023 Seneca Knolls Diner 7249 State Fair Boulevard Van Buren 6/23/2023 Somali Restaurant 656 North Salina Street Syracuse 6/22/2023 Stella’s Diner 110 Wolf Street Syracuse 6/23/2023 Syracuse Ming Hing Restaurant 4141 South Salina Street Syracuse 6/20/2023 Taco Bell #32586 4743 Onondaga Boulevard Geddes 6/23/2023 Taco Bell #4699 8095 Oswego Road Clay 6/21/2023 Tangy Tomato 1428 Burnet Avenue Syracuse 6/21/2023 Taste of Africa (The) 820 Danforth Street Syracuse 6/20/2023 Unpermitted Food Service 421 Montgomery Street Syracuse 6/21/2023 Wolf’s Den 617-619 Wolf Street Syracuse 6/23/2023

