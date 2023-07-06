The Eagles Announce Final Tour; Steely Dan Set As Opening Act



The Eagles, one of rock’s most enduring bands, has announced its final tour after more than 50 years on the road, with a Sept. 7 launch at New York’s Madison Square Garden and the tour likely continuing into 2025.

Opening act for “The Long Goodbye” tour will be Steely Dan.



See the full itinerary below.



The Eagles currently consists of Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey. Guitarist and singer Deacon Frey is the son of original band member Glenn Frey.



A statement on the band’s Instagram page reads:



The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.



The Eagles formed in 1971 after some of its members met while playing in Linda Ronstadt’s backing band. Among the group’s many hits are “Lyin’ Eyes,” “Witchy Woman,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” “One of The Nights,” “Hotel California,” “New Kid in Town,” “Heartache Tonight,” “Take It To The Limit,” “New Kid in Town,” “Life in the Fast Lane” and “The Long Run.”



As of now, the confirmed tour dates are:



Sept. 7 in New York, N.Y. at Madison Square Garden



Sept. 11 in Boston, Mass. at TD Garden



Sept. 16 in Newark, N.J. at Prudential Center



Sept. 20 in Belmont Park, N.Y. at UBS Arena

Oct. 5 in Denver, Colo. at Ball Arena



Oct. 9 in Indianapolis, Ind. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse



Oct. 13 in Detroit, Mich. at Little Caesars Arena



Oct. 17 in Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse



Nov. 2 in Atlanta, Ga. at State Farm Arena



Nov. 7 in Charlotte, N.C. at Spectrum Center



Nov. 9 Raleigh, N.C. at PNC Arena



Nov. 14 in Lexington, Ky. at Rupp Arena



Nov. 17 in St. Paul, Minn. at Xcel Energy Center

