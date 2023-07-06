Owner of illegally owned Chinese Water Buffalo in east Charlotte issued additional citations: Animal Care & Control

CHARLOTTE ( QUEEN CITY NEWS ) — The owner of several illegally owned Chinese Water Buffalo that got loose and ran through an east Charlotte neighborhood has been issued additional citations, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control.

The owner has been issued the following citations, totaling $225.

Restraint of Animals, Leash Law 2 $75

Attacking Animals, Bite/Attack $50

Permit, No Permit $50

Nuisance, Nuisance 1 $50

Uniform Citation, NC General Statue for Loose Livestock, TBD

On Friday, June 30, Animal Care & Control was called to the area of Leesburg Road and Hollyhouse Drive in east Charlotte for reports of three Chinese Water Buffalo running loose.

Authorities said the owner of the buffaloes was at the scene with a livestock trailer. Animal Control officers were able to capture the three buffaloes. Unfortunately, one of the three buffaloes ‘became spooked’ and ran back out of the trailer.

Animal Control officers tried for about three hours to corral him into the trailer, officials said. The ordeal continued overnight into Saturday, July 1.

The buffalo was contained in the ball field of Albemarle Road Elementary School. At 6:30 a.m., Animal Care & Control said new officers were called to the scene, as well as CMPD patrol, and a member of CMPD SWAT. The buffalo became ‘increasingly aggressive,’ and significantly damaged the owner’s truck, and started charging the owner’s employee, police said.

“The situation became too dangerous due to the size (1,500 pounds) and strength, along with the ability to seriously injure someone,” authorities said. “The decision was made and agreed upon by the owner to have CMPD assist in halting and euthanizing the buffalo.”

The three buffaloes were brought to Charlotte from Louisiana where they were purchased by a breeder, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control said.

Chinese Water Buffalo are illegal to own in North Carolina as they are considered an exotic animal. Mecklenburg County ordinances prohibit owning an exotic animal.

