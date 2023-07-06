Open in App
KPAX

UPDATE: Columbia Falls man dies in Highway 40 crash

By MTN News,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v7O4q_0nI40mTE00

UPDATE: 8:27 a,m, - July 7, 2023

KALISPELL - A 36-year-old man from Columbia Falls died in a Thursday morning accident in the Flathead.

The accident happened at 8:45 a.m. on Montana Highway 40 at the intersection with Trumble Creek Road, between Whitefish and Columbia Falls.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the victim was heading west when he crossed into oncoming traffic and was hit by a construction truck with a trailer.

The man's name has not yet been released.

MHP is continuing to investigate the accident.

(second report: 1:48 p.m. - July 6, 2023)

KALISPELL - Both lanes of Montana Highway 40 between Whitefish and Columbia Falls were closed Thursday as the Montana Highway Patrol investigated a fatal accident.

The crash occurred at 8:48 a.m. at the intersection with Trumble Creek Road.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while the investigation was underway.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

- information from Sean Wells included in this report

(first report: 10:11 a.m. - July 6, 2023)

MISSOULA - Drivers should expect to find delays on Montana Highway 40 in the Flathead.

The Montana Department of Transportation reports an accident is blocking the road between Whitefish and Columbia Falls.

The accident is near the intersection of Trumble Creek Road, west of U.S. Highway 2.

The latest information on road conditions from the MDT can be found here .

