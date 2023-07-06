Open in App
ESPN

Marlins' Jonathan Davis to have surgery on right knee

8 days ago

Miami Marlins center fielder Jonathan Davis will have surgery Thursday to repair the meniscus in his right knee, the team announced.

Davis, 31, landed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. He was carted off the field in Tuesday's win against the St. Louis Cardinals after trying to catch a fly ball in the fifth inning.

The procedure will take place at the University of Miami Health System. The timetable for his return is not clear.

Davis, who had an MRI on Wednesday, has batted .244 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 34 games since being acquired in a May 22 trade with the Detroit Tigers .

He figured to get extended time in center field after starter Jazz Chisholm Jr. was placed on the injured list Monday because of a left oblique strain. Davis also stepped in for Chisholm while he was sidelined with a turf toe injury last month.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

