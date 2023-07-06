Attend Peoria's Sustainable U upcoming classes



Peoria's Sustainable U is hosting upcoming classes to help residents live better in their environments.

Here are two upcoming classes at Rio Vista Recreation Center, 8866 W Thunderbird Road.



Resilient Landscapes

Saturday, Sept. 9

9:30 - 11 a.m.

Is your landscape resilient to our region’s extreme climate and low precipitation? A landscaping expert will walk attendees through the ways to increase the resiliency and health of your landscape while still providing shade, color and an aesthetically pleasing view.

Herb Gardening

Saturday, Sept. 23

9:30 – 11 a.m.

Grow tasty herbs and culinary flavors in your own backyard! Join Sustainable U as a gardening expert walks through the best herbs that are successful in the fall. Homegrown and fresh picked, they add

zest to salads, marinades and sauces. Learn how easy it is to grow these plants with tips on harvesting and using them to spice up your life!