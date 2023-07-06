Open in App
ABC13 Houston

ABC13's weekly job fair focuses on programs for service members during July 4th holiday week

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40X3SQ_0nHxot4L00

With the Fourth of July this week, our ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair features what's available to help service members land jobs.

Every Thursday, we partner with Workforce Solutions to host the virtual event. During the job fair, career advisors take calls and online applications to help match people with jobs.

You can watch this week's full job fair in the video player above.

This week's job fair features a guest from the Texas Veterans Commission . Data from the state comptroller's office shows each year, 22,000 service members retire from the military and either move back or move to Texas.

The Texas Veterans Commission offers programs to help returning service members find work. This week's event explores those options.

The job fair also features several immediate-hire jobs in a number of industries including health care, retail and law enforcement.

To see the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website , and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section. You can also call our ABC13 hotline powered by Workforce Solutions at 713-243-6663.

For updates on employment, hiring and free job fairs, follow Nick Natario on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .
