Watch as Trump aide Walt Nauta leaves court after facing charges related to classified documents

By Holly Patrick,

8 days ago

Donald Trump aide Walt Nauta left court after facing charges related to classified documents on Thursday, 6 July.

The former White House valet faces six counts of conspiracy to obstruct justice, false statements, and withholding and concealing documents.

Mr Nauta pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Miami federal court on charges he helped the former US president hide classified documents that Mr Trump took when he left the White House in 2021.

The aide's arraignment has been postponed twice due to not having a lawyer licensed to practice in Florida.

Mr Nauta is alleged to have hidden boxes of documents from Mr Trump's lawyers who were searching for top-secret material sought by the US Justice Department, and of lying to investigators during a voluntary interview.

Mr Trump is the first sitting or former US president to face criminal charges in both federal and state courts.

