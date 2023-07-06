Employee accused of shooting co-worker at Coweta auto facility

Gunfire erupted at an auto remanufacturing facility in Coweta County on Thursday morning, officials said.

Sylvester Florence Jr., 46, is accused of shooting a co-worker at around 8 a.m. at the Global Powertrain Systems facility just outside Newnan, according to the Coweta sheriff’s office.

Believing Florence was barricaded inside, deputies worked to clear the roughly 220,000-square-foot facility . Between 75 and 100 employees were evacuated during the chaos, while responding units set up a perimeter, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Toby Nix said.

The victim was struck three times and taken to an Atlanta hospital, where he is said to be stable, according to an update from Nix on Wednesday afternoon. The man was not publicly identified.

As deputies cleared the building, they were told Florence had left the scene on a motorcycle. Soon after, a bike matching their description was located by a Newnan police officer. Florence ran away, authorities said, but was eventually taken into custody on Farmer Street, about 4 miles from the facility, around 8:20 a.m.

“There is no threat to the community,” Newnan police said .

No motive was provided. Florence is facing an aggravated assault charge, and additional charges are possible, Nix said.

An investigation is ongoing.

