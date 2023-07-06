Change location
Preview: UFC 290 ‘Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez’
By Tom Feely,8 days ago
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to T-Mobile Arena for International Fight Week, which as usual comes with a loaded pay-per-view card. Two of the best title fights that the UFC can put together take center stage, led by Alexander Volkanovski 's latest featherweight title defense; there may not be a man at 145 pounds that can upend Volkanovski at the moment, but Rodriguez has about as good a chance as anyone at making good on the effort. In the co-main, flyweight champ Brandon Moreno looks to avenge two previous losses to Alexandre Pantoja now that his rivalry with Deiveson Figueiredo is in the rearview mirror; and past that, Robert Whittaker takes on Dricus Du Plessis at middleweight to determine Israel Adesanya 's next challenge. Add in an excellent lightweight banger between Jalin Turner and Dan Hooker and the latest showcase for uber-prospect Bo Nickal , and this is one of the UFC's marquee events of 2023.
UFC Featherweight ChampionshipAlexander Volkanovski (25-2) vs. Yair Rodriguez (15-3, 1 N/C)
Odds: Volkanovski (-380), Rodriguez (+290)
Even with a loss in his last fight, Volkanovski continues to prove his greatness. Volkanovski was easy to overlook at first upon hitting the UFC, as the pipeline of wrestling-heavy fighters out of Australia had been a bit spotty in the past, but within a few fights it became apparent that "Alexander The Great" was an exception that rule, particularly after a 2018 mauling of top prospect Jeremy Kennedy . That kicked off a year that saw Volkanovski earn hard-nosed wins over Darren Elkins and Chad Mendes to get himself into title contention, but it was a 2019 victory over Jose Aldo that suggested Volkanovski could truly be something special; fighting against type from anything he had shown in the past, Volkanovski broke out a feint-heavy striking approach that managed to neutralize an all-time great over fifteen minutes. From then on, seemingly every Volkanovski performance has broken through to a new level that's shown him to be one of the most well-rounded and adaptable fighters that the sport has ever seen. Volkanovski came out on top in two close fights to both wrest the featherweight title from Max Holloway and defend it successfully, then put on much cleaner wins over Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung , even if the former saw him survive a guillotine choke in a manner that suggested the Australian might actually be immortal. But even those impressive performances weren't enough to prepare most people for how the trilogy fight with Holloway went; Holloway has been on his own tear establishing himself as the second-best featherweight in the world, but Volkanovski made that gap even greater with an absolute domination over five rounds in one of the most impressive one-sided performances in history. Up next for Volkanovski was a shot at all-time great status against lightweight champ Islam Makhachev , and even as an undersized featherweight, there was a solid chance for Volkanovski to move up to 155 pounds and put together a historic run of back to back fights - and while Volkanovski eventually fell short on the scorecards, he fought the lightweight champion essentially even and made Makhachev look mortal at times, setting things up for what seems like an inevitable rematch. But for now there's business to take care back down at 145 pounds, where Volkanovski has the pleasure of lording what might be the sport's deepest division, as he still somehow has an array of fresh challengers on the horizon - and Rodriguez might be his most dangerous challenge yet.
Rodriguez came into the UFC with considerably more hype than Volkanovski, though he overachieved just as much in the early going; as the first winner of TUF: Latin America, he got the expected promotional push, but conventional wisdom was that "El Pantera" and a lot of his Mexican countrymen would struggle to find their footing against much stronger competition. Instead, Rodriguez marked himself as one of the most electric prospects in the sport, finding success with a ridiculously dynamic fighting style; it's a cliche to say someone fights like they're in a video game, but Rodriguez was able to string together effective offense in a manner that most fighters wouldn't even think to attempt. After a clear showcase win over B.J. Penn , the UFC rocketed Rodriguez into a fight against Frankie Edgar , still then near the top of his game - and that's where the hype train temporarily got derailed, as Edgar's crushing top game was enough to actually neutralize Rodriguez for once, as the former champ laid on a mauling that eventually awarded him the win via doctor stoppage. And for a while, it looked like that might be it for Rodriguez; fighters suddenly fall out of favor with the UFC all the time, but it was still particularly shocking when the promotion announced they were cutting ties with Rodriguez thanks to his refusal to take subsequent fights. Fences eventually got mended, likely once the promotion realized what an asset Rodriguez would be to somebody else, and Rodriguez's return re-established himself in a fashion that only he could pull off; after five rounds of an entertaining main event against Jung that Jung seemed on his way to winning, Rodriguez uncorked a no-look elbow literally at the final horn, earning both one of the craziest finishes in mixed martial arts history and the type of win that established him as a true contender. After a detour into a pair of fights against Jeremy Stephens , Rodriguez was frustratingly inactive until a 2021 return against Holloway, a loss that may have actually raised Rodriguez's stock; few had been able to test Holloway outside of Volkanovski, but Rodriguez's dynamic offense was enough to drag the former champ into a relatively even fight, even forcing Holloway to go off script and pursue some wrestling at times. A subsequent win via injury over Ortega seemed a bit fluky, but a domination of Josh Emmett directly before Volkanovski's fight against Makhachev established a clear narrative: Rodriguez is one of the most potent fighters in the sport, and he's an immediate threat to the all-time great reigning over the featherweight division.
It's essentially impossible to pick against someone as proven as Volkanovski at this point, but Rodriguez certainly makes a case as the toughest challenger at 145 pounds, particularly since he only needs one moment to completely change a fight. Rodriguez's style would be inefficient in the hands - and feet - of most men, as it's built around fast movement and high-amplitude techniques, but the Mexican is uniquely gifted in a way that makes it all work; his wins over Jung and Alex Caceres were fast-paced five-rounders that establish Rodriguez as having the best gas tank in the sport, and he's seemingly indestructible in terms of his inability to get knocked out. Those attributes alone are enough to make Rodriguez the type of opponent that nobody looks good against, but he presses that even further with the most dynamic kicking game around; his ability to chop Holloway down caused a ton of frustration, and given the type of range game that Volkanovski likes to play from default nowadays, it figures to slow down the usual process that the champion takes to work his way into fights. And in general, Rodriguez's creativity and unpredictability figures to be a huge asset here, particularly compared to other fighters' ability to hang with Volkanovski; if the champion's truly rare attribute is his ability to read and adapt to his opponents, it's unclear how much that will help against an opponent who, at his best, can often seem like he's making it up as he goes along. But with all that said, the default bet is always that Volkanovski will find a way, given that he's possibly the most genius fighter the sport has ever seen when it comes to his ability to turn things into a winning fight - even if it takes reverting a bit and turning things into a bit of a grind given what Rodriguez can get accomplished on the feet. This should be an excellent bout; the pick is Volkanovski via decision.
UFC Flyweight ChampionshipBrandon Moreno (21-6-2) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (25-5)
Odds: Moreno (-190), Pantoja (+160)
With the UFC's first title quadrilogy now firmly in the rearview mirror, it's time to see if Moreno can define his title reign on his own merits, rather than in the context of his rivalry with Deiveson Figueiredo . But either way, it's impressive that things have gotten this far, both for the viability of the men's flyweight division within the UFC and for Moreno himself, who's had a rollercoaster of a career over the last seven years. Moreno was an afterthought on his season of TUF, the lowest-seeded fighter on an all-flyweight season that got run over by favorite Alexandre Pantoja - but Moreno being eliminated early meant he was able to step in for a late-notice fight while the season was still airing, tapping out surging contender Louis Smolka in two and a half minutes and announcing himself as a prospect worth watching. Between his exciting style and his charisma, the UFC saw an opportunity to get in the Brandon Moreno business and make him one of the centerpieces of their push into Mexico, enough so that once Moreno strung together a few wins, he was tasked with headlining a card against Sergio Pettis in Mexico City. Pettis showed all the holes in Moreno's game to walk away with a clear decision win, and the UFC didn't do Moreno any favors on the rebound, matching him back up with Pantoja in his next fight. It was unsurprising when Pantoja walked away with another win over Moreno, but the real shock came when the UFC released Moreno from his contract afterwards, mostly thanks to the promotion intending to cull their 125-pound division entirely. But once the division was saved thanks to the efforts of Henry Cejudo , Moreno was back under contract less than a year later, just in time for "The Assassin Baby" to hit his stride. In late 2020, things aligned just right for Moreno to earn a title shot; himself and then-champ Figueiredo each won fights quickly on the same card, making both available to essentially save a card for the UFC three weeks later with a thrown-together headliner. What ensued was a five-round war that was one of the best fights of the year; with Figueiredo seemingly coming out slightly ahead - but thanks to a foul earlier in the fight, the decision came back a majority draw. That wound up being the first of four straight titles between the two, broken up only by a Moreno interim title bout against Kai Kara-France while Figueiredo was injured, that mostly served to show how evenly matched they were; as each fight got deeper and deeper into the rabbit hole of attempting to build off what the opponent had brought to the previous bout, they traded wins until the end result was Moreno coming out on top in January to seemingly end the rivalry for good. Now it's finally on to a fresh challenge for Moreno - in a way, as old foe Pantoja now gets to step into the challenger's circle after patiently waiting his turn.
Pantoja fell short on the aforementioned season of “The Ultimate Fighter,” but from there settled in as one of the most exciting fighters in the flyweight division, showing the level of aggression expected from a man nicknamed "The Cannibal." Pantoja has always been highly skilled, particularly as a grappler, but those wild tendencies did come with the usual drawbacks in some of Pantoja's toughest fights; opponents willing to strap in and keep pace with the Brazilian could often wear him out, whether on the feet or through non-stop scrambles on the mat. A loss to Askar Askarov in 2020 does seem to have been a bit of a wake-up call, as Pantoja's found a more tempered level of aggression in his last few fights, though it's unclear how real those gains are against an opponent such as Moreno; Manel Kape was content to fight a slow-paced fight that allowed Pantoja to stay patient, Brandon Royval initiated a fast-paced fight himself that left Pantoja little choice but to keep up, and Pantoja's own blistering pace against Alex Perez was a clearly intentional - and successful - attempt to score a dynamic finish and make his top contender status undeniable. And that sets up an excellent pairing, particularly since Moreno is essentially a completely different fighter from their first two fights, only showing flashes of skills in their rematch that are now fully formed five years later. It'll also be interesting to see what approach Moreno takes here, now that he's free of having to make specific adjustments on top of specific adjustments in order to get past Figueiredo multiple times. In his win over Kara-France, Moreno showed a more aggressive style that didn't seem to pay much dividends up until the point that he blew the fight open for a finish; that idea would be a double-edged sword here, with the potential to wear Pantoja out by the championship rounds but also exposing Moreno to a huge amount of risk along the way in doing so. A more patient approach might be the way to go, even if it lets Pantoja hang around - Moreno seems indestructible enough that the risk of a title change is most likely to happen on the ground, and there's still the chance that the Brazilian burns himself out over the course of five rounds even if the fight never rises above a simmer. Pantoja might be Moreno's most dangerous opponent - Figueiredo aside - but everything comes back to the champion's cardio and durability giving him the clear advantage in any sort of fight; the pick is Moreno via decision.
MiddleweightsRobert Whittaker (24-6) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (19-2)
Odds: Whittaker (-400), du Plessis (+300)
A third shot at Israel Adesanya appears to be in reach for Whittaker with a win here, as the Australian continues to carve out his niche as the best middleweight in the world outside of the current champion. A TUF winner back in 2012, Whittaker quickly hit a ceiling at welterweight before becoming an all-time success story for a fighter moving up in weight; once "The Reaper" moved up to 185 pounds, his newfound cardio and sudden speed advantage made everything click into place for a march towards the title. After knockouts of Derek Brunson and "Jacare" Souza - the latter of which also serving as an opportunity for Whittaker to show off his improved wrestling chops - Whittaker was undeniable as a contender, so with the middleweight title picture in flux at the time, he took on Yoel Romero for an interim belt. Whittaker won an all-out war to take the decision win, and everything looked sanguine from there; he was set up for both a unification bout against either Michael Bisping or Georges St. Pierre , and seemed poised to be the pillar of the UFC's promotional efforts in Australia. Instead, Whittaker's title reign seemed cursed. St. Pierre won the title from Bisping and vacated it shortly thereafter, causing Whittaker to get promoted to undisputed champion without cashing in on a big payday, and attempts to have Whittaker defend his title on home soil fell through for some horrific reasons, with Whittaker suffering a severe staph infection, abdominal hernia and collapsed bowel at various times over the next few years. Whittaker's lone successful title defense wound up coming in another five-round war against Romero, and Whittaker's next fight in Australia wound up as a defense against Adesanya, who outclassed Whittaker to take both his title and status as the face of mixed martial arts in the region. Thankfully, Whittaker's snapped back into elite form in the years since, as there haven't been signs of any slowdown inside of the cage and no major medical issues outside of it, but trying to get over the proverbial hump of Adesanya has remained a struggle; a rematch in February of last year was a much closer Adesanya win, but Whittaker rebounded with a one-sided win over Marvin Vettori to keep himself in the title picture. There are previous few fresh challengers left for Adesanya at this point, so picking one of those off is a priority for the former champ to keep himself at the front of the line - to that end, a win over surging South African du Plessis would be a big one. Du Plessis was a highly successful fighter on the international scene prior to signing with the UFC, so it's not necessarily a surprise that he's risen to contender status, but it's still a bit shocking to see what "Stillknocks" brings to the table actually work in action. Du Plessis isn't a particularly technical fighter and seems to be fighting through exhaustion shortly before the opening bell, but he's an explosive athlete that simply just keeps trying things with maximum effort, which has managed to find his opponent's breaking point in all five of his UFC bouts. Du Plessis's two signature wins to date over Darren Till and Derek Brunson were both absolute messes that saw each fighter have a ton of success, but through horsepower and pace, he was able to force each into some bad decisions and find a decisive finish. There's a chance that du Plessis's status as an absolute wild man finds something here; Whittaker usually takes a bit to work his way into a fight and has been prone to engaging in an exchange he should probably turn down. But it's also hard to look how much du Plessis's form devolves by the second round and not imagine Whittaker running away with things for the majority of this fight, particularly with his wrestling figuring to be an effective escape hatch if du Plessis can't knock the former champ out with one shot. It's far from a safe fight, but the pick is Whittaker via clear decision.
LightweightsJalin Turner (13-6) vs. Dan Hooker (22-12)
Odds: Turner (-275), Hooker (+230)
After the last few years, it's nice to see Hooker finally head into a fight with some momentum. For years, Hooker's career was marked by a slow and consistent rise; initially signed to provide some local flavor for a card in Auckland back in 2014, "The Hangman" hung around as a mid-tier featherweight until a move up to 155 pounds unlocked a ton of things. That move up came at the same time Hooker was channeling what was a formless style into a more applied pressure game, and so Hooker worked his way up the ladder to the point that he had an entire card built around him as the headliner, as he beat Paul Felder in Auckland to cap off one of the UFC's last cards before the pandemic. A few months after the win over Felder, Hooker went tooth and nail with Dustin Poirier for a five-round barnburner of a main event, and while Poirier walked away with the win, Hooker showed enough to suggest he could sneak into the title picture - or at the very least hang around as a top-five to ten lightweight for years to come. Instead, Hooker's career felt somewhat aimless for the next two years. Hooker was tasked with welcoming Michael Chandler to the UFC, and while there's no shame in losing to Chandler, it was a particularly poor performance that saw Hooker look completely off his game before suffering a first-round knockout. And while Hooker eventually rebounded with a win over Nasrat Haqparast , that momentum was lost almost immediately when Hooker took a quick turnaround fight against Islam Makhachev and got quickly run over. For some reason, Hooker decided the answer from there was to cut back down to featherweight, where things went just as poorly against Arnold Allen - but after a rough two years, a November win where Hooker outclassed Claudio Puelles was a reminder that a lot of Hooker's issues have been down to level of competition.
Up next for Hooker is Turner, and this seems like the right type of challenge for each man at this point. Turner stood out as a prospect immediately upon making it onto the greater radar; if nothing else, his 6-foot-3 frame stands out as a particularly gigantic lightweight. But through his first few fights in the UFC, there wasn't a ton of evidence either way as to whether Turner would sink or swim in deeper waters; he acquitted himself well in a particularly tough debut against Vicente Luque , but Matt Frevola rode his wrestling early and often for what looked like a repeatable win over Turner. But then things finally clicked; initially Turner was scoring the expected quick knockouts over less athletic competition, but he eventually showed some skill as an offensive grappler. Once Turner was knocking out and finishing historically stout fighters like Jamie Mullarkey and Brad Riddell , it became apparent that Turner was on the verge of becoming a problem for the lightweight division at large. A March loss to Mateusz Gamrot was both a setback and a promising sign; it was a nip-tuck affair that Turner easily could've won on the scorecards thanks to some big moments of offense, and if nothing else it was impressive that he was able to keep up against one of the sport's most relentless wrestlers. Both fighters are around the same level, but this does read as a tough fight for Hooker, particularly since this is the rare opponent that will come into this fight with a longer frame; if he fights with pressure, Turner reads as the harder shot-for-shot hitter, but attempting to win this from range takes Hooker out of his usual game while also providing little safety against such a long opponent. Hopefully these two just march forward and make this much more of a coin flip, but the lean is that Turner can find an easier path to a finish; the pick is Turner via first-round knockout.
MiddleweightsBo Nickal (4-0) vs. Valentine Woodburn (7-0)
Odds: Nickal (-2400), Woodburn (+1200)
It's full speed ahead for the push of Nickal, one of the UFC's most highly touted prospects in a while. A multi-time wrestling champion collegiately and an Olympic hopeful, Nickal's one of the more promising converts from the mats to the Octagon, and thus far he's lived up to the hype; he won twice in less than a combined two minutes on the Contender Series to earn a UFC contract, and he ran over Jamie Pickett in one-sided fashion in his promotional debut this past March. There's still a ton of questions about exactly what Nickal doesn't know, but thus far he's looked to be a natural in terms of having an aptitude for his new sport as a striker and a grappler, so it looks like it'll be a while until he's truly tested. Tresean Gore was set to be a solid next step as a dangerous opponent and physical powerhouse that Nickal could still likely overwhelm, but with Gore pulling out on days’ notice, newcomer Woodburn steps up in a rough spot. Woodburn's a decent enough prospect that was slated to compete on the Contender Series later this summer, but he's very much a physical talent still rounding out his technical game. His stocky frame means he still does his best work in close quarters, and given that his defensive wrestling didn't stand out much even on the regional scene, this looks like another matchup Nickal can take over almost immediately; the pick is Nickal via first-round submission.
