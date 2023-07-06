Open in App
6abc Action News

Amtrak service from Philly to New York resumes after temporary suspension; NJ Transit also resumes

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41RAxf_0nHr7qYm00

Amtrak service from Philadelphia to New York has resumed after being suspended temporarily Thursday morning due to overhead power issues.

The power issues occurred at the Metropark station in Iselin, New Jersey.

"As of 9:50 am ET, overhead power has been restored. Services traveling north of Philadelphia (PHL) have resumed. Residual delays will occur due to heavy rail congestion and speed restrictions. Updates to follow as more information becomes available," Amtrak tweeted.

Amtrak riders looking for information if their trip was impacted can call 1-800-USA-RAIL. Amtrak says change and cancelation fees will be waived.

New Jersey Transit was also affected by the overhead power issues. However, service was restored around the same time.

"NEC service has resumed in both directions between Trenton and Metropark due to Amtrak overhead wire issues with train #3836, 10:15 AM Trenton & train #3835, 10:33 AM, PSNY. NJT rail tickets & passes are being cross honored by NJT bus, private carriers and PATH at NPS and PSNY," Amtrak tweeted.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Camden, New Jersey launches $2 ride-share program for city residents
Camden, NJ1 day ago
Busy Philadelphia intersection to get facelift, safety improvements with new $7.3M project
Philadelphia, PA21 hours ago
Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Las Vegas diverted due to disruptive passengers
Philadelphia, PA1 hour ago
Suspect sought for firing shot at SEPTA bus in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA1 hour ago
Mourners gather for funeral of fallen New Jersey firefighter Augusto Acabou
Newark, NJ16 hours ago
Swimming advisories lifted at Jersey shore beaches
Atlantic City, NJ1 day ago
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour helps boost Pennsylvania's economy
Philadelphia, PA3 hours ago
Philadelphia man killed by driver fleeing Secret Service in Washington, D.C. identified
Philadelphia, PA22 hours ago
The votes are in! Philadelphia's new public restrooms have a name
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Flooded New England communities shift to recovery, shoveling out tons of mud and debris
Montpelier, VT2 days ago
Massive sinkhole opens right behind Pennsylvania home
Macungie, PA2 days ago
Philadelphia police release image of vehicle wanted in deadly hit-and-run
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Route 202 in King of Prussia to be closed until at least Wednesday morning
King Of Prussia, PA2 days ago
Route 202 in King of Prussia reopens after hot weather caused delays
King Of Prussia, PA1 day ago
Young Philadelphia entrepreneur starts water ice business at age of 6
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Resource center to open in Berks County to help those impacted by flooding after weekend storm
Reading, PA1 day ago
Here's what's happening down at the Jersey shore this weekend
Atlantic City, NJ20 hours ago
Woman's own ancestry research leads to book about Black community in Ocean City, New Jersey
Ocean City, NJ1 day ago
Search continues in New Jersey for suspect who briefly stole police vehicle with K-9 inside
Paulsboro, NJ1 day ago
Landmark First Bank building in Philadelphia to be renovated and will become a museum
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago
Philadelphia police identify suspect wanted for murder on Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park
Philadelphia, PA1 hour ago
Man carjacked in New Castle County, Delaware park; suspect still at large
Newport, DE1 day ago
New Jersey police search for 2 suspects who kidnapped woman, stole $9K
Newark, NJ15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy