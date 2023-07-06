An SUV crash at a London school kills an 8-year-old girl. A woman is arrested for dangerous driving

Police officers set up cordon line as a car crashed into a primary school building in Wimbledon, London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. London police say a girl died when an SUV crashed into an elementary school on a very narrow road in the Wimbledon district of southwest London. The Metropolitan Police said Thursday that there have been further injuries but did not provide details of how many. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

