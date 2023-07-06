Open in App
The Independent

Watch as Robots take part in UN discussion on AI in healthcare

By Holly Patrick,

20 days ago

Robots took part in a UN session examining how artificial intelligence can be beneficial for healthcare.

At the "Robots that assist and care: developing socially intelligent robots for good" event as part of the 2023 AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva , speakers explored and demonstrated how robotics can be used for socially assistive functions such as recovery and wellness.

The panel also examined how robot dogs for comfort and support, robot medical assistants, expressive robots for human communication, and robot dogs that keep people safe in industrial settings and public safety operations can be used.

Key issues of community acceptance, policy, and ethics were also covered.

The speakers list included Ben Goertzel, CEO and Founder of SingularityNET, Maja MatariÄ‡, Professor in the Computer Science Department at the University of Southern California, Will Jackson, CEO and Founder at Engineered Arts, Brendan Schulman, Vice President of Policy & Government Relations for Boston Dynamics, and Cindy L Bethel, Professor and Director of the Social, Therapeutic & Robotic Systems Lab at Mississippi State University.

