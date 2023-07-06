Multan Sultans owner Alamgir Tareen dies at 63

Multan Sultans owner Alamgir Tareen has died in Lahore by suicide at the age of 63. Alamgir, who bought the Sultans franchise in 2018, was found dead at his home in Lahore on Thursday morning. Police said a hand-written note had been found on the site, and news of his passing was confirmed by the franchise.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved team owner, Alamgir Khan Tareen," a Multan Sultans statement said on Twitter. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Tareen's family. We request you all to kindly respect his family's privacy. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Lahore Qalandars, who won the title this year against Tareen's Sultans, also issued a statement of condolence.

"Lahore Qalandars management is shocked and saddened to hear about the death of Mr. Alamgir Tareen," the statement read. "This loss leaves a significant void within the cricket community. We offer our heartfelt support to his family and Multan Sultans to navigate this challenging time. May the departed soul rest in peace, and may their loved ones find strength and solace in the memories shared and the legacy left behind."

Alamgir acquired the Sultans franchise in 2018 along with his nephew Ali Khan Tareen, the son of influential Pakistani businessman and politician Jahangir Tareen. The Tareen family has long had roots in the South Punjab region that Multan is the capital of.

He was an influential businessman in South Punjab in his own right, and operated a large water purification plant in Pakistan. The Sultans website described him as a "sports enthusiast who wanted to work towards establishing a solid platform for aspiring sportsmen and women and to provide them with the best possible resources to further develop their skills."

Alamgir, who went to university in the US, was influenced by the data-heavy strategies used by American franchises across several sports, and was pivotal in adapting that to the Sultans in the Pakistan Super League. Under his ownership, Sultans went on to become the most consistent franchise in the league, reaching each of the last three finals and winning the title in 2021. That year, he bought out Ali Tareen's share, taking full, sole ownership of the franchise.

If you or someone you know has thoughts of suicide or self-harm, know that there is help available. Please visit Umang Pakistan