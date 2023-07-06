Hot and humid again today; air quality advisory in effect until 11 p.m.

NOW : Similar to Wednesday, it will be another hot and humid summer day with an isolated pop-up shower.

NEXT : Temperatures come down a few degrees over the next few days with a spotty shower/storm chance Friday and Saturday before a chance of more significant wet weather Sunday afternoon and evening. ALERTS: Air quality alert issued from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The alert is for elevated levels of ground ozone and NOT wildfire smoke.Sensitive groups will are affected.

HEAT ADVISORY: This is ONLY for Eastern Ulster and all of Dutchess County. Most of the Hudson Valley stays below heat advisory territory, but areas under this advisory from noon to 8 p.m. have a better chance at heat indices 95 degrees or greater. Most of the lower Hudson Valley will have similar "feels like" temperatures to Wednesday.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Matt Hammer says it will be hot and humid again today with temperatures feeling like the low 90s.

FORECAST: TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild and muggy with lows around 71 degrees. FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a spotty shower or brief thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Not a washout. Highs around 86 degrees. Lows near 71 degrees. SATURDAY: Sun and clouds with a spotty shower or thunderstorm. Highs around 87 degrees. Lows around 70 degrees. SUNDAY: WEATHER TO WATCH -- Mostly cloudy with periods of rain and a few thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs around 84 degrees. Lows around 69 degrees. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely. Highs around 80 degrees. Lows near 68 degrees. TUESDAY: A few early morning showers. Then, sun and clouds with highs around 83 degrees. Lows near 67 degrees. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 86 degrees. Lows around 66 degrees.