Hot and muggy today in New Jersey with small possibility for storms

WHAT'S NEW: An air quality alert is in place Thursday for northern New Jersey. This is not because of wildfire smoke, but due to ground level ozone.

WHAT’S NEXT: High temperatures Friday and Saturday back off a bit and climb only into the 80s. Although each day is a bit unsettled, it appears that Saturday should be the better day of the weekend. So far, New Jersey still has not had an official heat wave (three days of 90 or higher). Highs next week will be in the 80s.

TODAY: Tropical levels of humidity will make it feel quite sticky today. Highs should climb toward 90 once again. Overnight lows around 71.

MORE: News 12's local forecast report

FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs around 86. Overnight lows around 70.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with highs in the upper-80s. Chance for stormy weather. Overnight lows around 71.

SUNDAY: Cloudy, chance for severe storms. Daytime highs in the mid-80s. Overnight lows around 71.