Wimbledon day four: Murray v Tsitsipas, Rybakina battles past Cornet – live

7.32pm BST

I’m taking a breather . We’re potentially in this for the long haul. Grab a cuppa and a bite if you need. Catch you in 10.

7.31pm BST

They’re closing the roof! That means we’re going to 11pm if needed on centre court. Murray versus Tsitsipas. John McEnroe is talking up the Brit. But says he must be aggressive.

7.29pm BST

The No 3 seed, Daniil Medveded is up against Adrian Mannarino. They’re into the fourth game. Mannarino is 2-1 up.

7.27pm BST

Right then. Andy Murray is up next. There’s a whimsical piece on the BBC on right now. He’s reminiscing about his first Wimbledon title in 2013. No one is expecting him to repeat the trick (which he also did in 2016) this time round, but it’s going to be so good seeing him on centre court. Looking forward to this one.

7.24pm BST

It was a difficult match for the defending champ. What did she make of it? “I started the match good and had good energy. But in the second [set] it became more difficult. There was a tricky long game. It was a tough match but happy to win in two sets”.

She takes on Katie Boulter in the next round. “I know the crowd won’t be on my side,” she says. But thanks them now as she waves goodbye.

7.22pm BST

Elena Rybakina beats Alize Cornet 6-2, 7-6

It might have come in straight sets, but that does not tell the full story of this epic. The second set was a blockbuster battle as Cornet refused to lie down. Rybakina’s power game set her up but Cornet’s tenacity made a game of it. She hurt her knee after a nasty slip but continued through the pain with a ton of strapping on her injured leg. The defending champion kept her cool and is through to the next round.

Elena Rybakina is through in straight sets against Alize Cornet in dramatic fashion. Photograph: Javier García/Shutterstock

7.20pm BST

Cornet is complaining about… something? Fans walking? A challenge that didn’t go her way. Either way, Rybakina has match point. 6-2 up.

7.18pm BST

Rybakina double faults. I think that’s her third (at least) this match. Cornet finds the net in the next rally so the defending champion still has a cushion and leads 4-2.

Elena Rybakina is closing in on victory Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

7.17pm BST

Rybakina 3-1 up . A slick cross-court backhand means she has control in this tiebreak.

7.15pm BST

Cornet takes the game . How she’s doing this on one knee, I have no idea. She’s limping. No doubt about it. But she’s moving well enough to take the game. 6-6 in the second. Rybakima to serve in this tie break. She’s won 10 of the 11 she’s played.

7.14pm BST

BOOM! That’s more like it from Rybakina . A monster volley from a ball that dropped from high takes this game to deuce. If she breaks she wins.

7.12pm BST

Rybakina fluffs another gimme . She goes to the net – something she’s done more of as the match has gone on – but skews a volley wide. Cornet leads 40-15.

7.11pm BST

Cornet is limping but moving well enough. She’s 30-15 up. Rybakina not exactly putting away her wounded opponent.

7.09pm BST

Rybakina takes the game and leads the second set 6-5 . Eventually the defending champion comes out on top. Strong serve and a clinical follow up. Cornet will serve on one knee.

7.07pm BST

Cornet returns! Credit to her. Let’s she what’s she’s got. Rybakina has the game point. But then fluffs a backhand and we have our 12th deuce.

7.05pm BST

Cornet’s knee now looks like it belongs in the British Museum. Because it has a lot of strapping. Like a mummy. No? Anyway, she’s going to carry on it seems. Would be a remarkable fight back from here. I’m not even sure she can walk with all that strapping. But it seems as if this marathon game will continue after 11 deuces.

7.02pm BST

Cornet is lying on her back receiving medical attention. After 15 gruelling minutes in this game alone, with the second set locked at 5-5, Cornet twisted her knee and doesn’t look like she’ll continue. The winner of this will face Katie Boulter who was sensational against Victoriya Tomova .

You can’t see Alize Cornet carrying on from here. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

6.59pm BST

She’s shaking her head . She’s holding her right knee. Replays show that her left foot slipped on the grass and her right knee stayed where it was. She’s in clear pain as she grips her knee.

6.58pm BST

Cornet is down! Looks like she twisted her ankle as she reached for a ball. She’s stayed down. Concerning scenes. Rybakina has come over to see if she’s OK but that might be that. She’s grimacing and is still on her knees. I really hope she can continue.

Alize Cornet has had a really nasty fall on Centre Court. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

6.57pm BST

Cornet has the advantage but coughs it up . Rybakina decides to come to the net. That’s been a feature of this marathon game and takes the point.

6.56pm BST

“Beautiful” says Martina Navratilova as the pair exchange some delightful drop shots and cross court teasters. It ends with Cornet taking the point. Rybakina takes the advantage but Cornet firces the 10th deuce.

6.53pm BST

8th deuce . The world record is 37 btw .

6.52pm BST

Rybakina double faults (again). That’s her second double error on her serve in this game. 7th deuce.

6.51pm BST

They keep going . Sixth deuce. Rybakina’s power takes away Cornet’s advantage. She then unfurls a big serve to take the advantage herself.

6.49pm BST

Neither are giving anything away. We’re back at deuce. This game has now dragged beyond eight minutes. Cornet is fighting on every shot.

6.47pm BST

Outstanding from Cornet. Tenacious defensive works eventually gets her into a position to play a sliced drop shot. Rybakina retakes the advantage though. If the defending champ can eradicate a little sloppiness she should have this in the bag.

6.45pm BST

Impressive from Rybakina . She seems to get better the angrier she gets. She overturns three break points to lock this game at 40-40. Now she has the advantage through sheer aggression and power.

6.43pm BST

Rybakina doesn’t look comfortable staring into the sun . And fair enough. That’s a third fourth hoick that’s landed far from it’s intended destiation. She’s down 0-40 on her own serve. She’s throw shouting at herself. Oi.

The shadows lengthen on Centre Court Photograph: Javier García/Shutterstock

6.41pm BST

Corney holds her nerve . Rybakina is staring directly into a low sun. Cornet’s cute lofted drop shot might have put her opponent off. She takes this second set to 5-5.

6.37pm BST

Rybakina one game away . She blitzes through her service to take a 5-4 lead. Cornet’s serve has been much improved in this second however.

6.34pm BST

A howler from Rybakina! It might not cost her in the end but she’s played a stinker there. Right by the net, she was under a high ball but could only clang it straight into the net with an open court at her mercy. Is that a turning point? Maybe. That gave Cornet the advantage and then another wild hack from Rybakina hands Cornet the game. 4-4 in the second set.

6.33pm BST

Back at centre . The defending champion, Elena Rybakina [3] isn’t having it all her own way. She crushed the first set 6-2 but is in a dog fight in the second. She leads 4-3. Cornet’s serve goes to duece.

6.30pm BST

Vekic is fighting through the tears as she addresses the crowd . A lot of energy and emotion was spent claiming that come from behind victory. What’s going through her mind? “I have no idea,” she manages before thanking the crowd.

“I’ve always said to my team that I think Sloane is one of the best players in the world,” she says. “I can’t believe I won.”

So, how did she turn that around? “I was having a panic attack in the second set. I told myself to try to enjoy it somehow.” She looks spent. What a game. What a player. She will be a problem in this tournament.

6.28pm BST

Vekic’s parents are losing their minds court side . And why not? They’re celebrating like she’s just won the title and maybe she will after that fightback.

6.27pm BST

Donna Vekic [20] beats Sloane Stephens 4-6, 7-5, 6-4

She was 5-2 down in the second set and was heading home. But she won five games in a row to rescue the contest and leaned on her mighty serve to take control. By the end she had momentum fully behind her and made the win look routine. But what a shame for Stephens who briefly reminded us what a talent she is.

Donna Vekic wins! Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

6.25pm BST

Oooo! Vekic’s challenge is successful and it’s deuce . That’s her fourth ace of the match. She now has the advantage.

6.24pm BST

Stephens leads 30-40 . A rally that went left then right ends with a forehand winner down the line.

6.23pm BST

Vekic aces. 30-30.

6.23pm BST

Another outstanding return. Stephens had to reach for that one and dig out a cross-court forehand. She’s up 15-30.

6.22pm BST

Stephens has upped her game! She’s just returned a blistering forehand with an even more impressive backhand to take a 15-0 lead. More of those and she might have a sniff.

6.21pm BST

Vekic takes a huge drink of water. Her eyes are closed. She looks knackered but still focussed. She’s through if she holds here.

6.20pm BST

Stephens aces for the first time today. She leads 40-30 and then puts away another monster serve to take the game. Vekic will serve for the match.

6.18pm BST

Vekic one game away from victory . Her serve grew as that game developed and she puts away the game-winning shot after a monstrous serve sets her up.

Donna Vekic is close to victory. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

6.17pm BST

Oh Sloane. Three unforced errors hands Vekic the initiative. 40-15.

6.15pm BST

Vekic double faults . 0-15.

6.14pm BST

Fantastic Stephens! She fights back, and I want to emphasise the fight here, to hold her serve. She’s 3-4 down. If Vekic can hold twice she’ll advance. Stephens on it. Some lovely touches mixed with power.

6.11pm BST

Oh delicious from Stephens . A drop shot of the highest order means she’s 15-0 up on her own serve. I think that’s why she is a source of so much frustration. She’s a sensational player when she’s on. Only she’s not on enough.

6.10pm BST

Bang! Vekic goes 4-2 up in the third set . As simple as you like. Booming serve, step towards the net, wait for the looping ball and give it an old fashioned whack. Easy game when you play like that. Stephens in trouble.

6.09pm BST

Stephens isn’t lying down . She’s taken Vekic’s serve to deuce. Both players visibly flagging. It was Vekic’s error that extended this game. She really should have put that cross court forehand away. Then again, it was Stephen’s messy stroke that handed her opponent the initiative.

6.06pm BST

Rybakina in firm control . She stormed the first set 6-1 and now leads Cornet 1-0 in the second. Just too strong with her strokes from the baseline. Cornet can’t keep pace.

6.04pm BST

Vekic breaks Stephens . The tide has turned and now Vekic [20] leads 3-2 in the third.

6.03pm BST

They’re not going to play like that fir the whole match, are they? I hope Frances Tiafoe [10] and Dominic Stricker have plenty left in the tank after they went the distance in the first set. Tiafoe eventually claimed it 7-6 but only after a 13-11 tie-break.

6.02pm BST

Belinda Bencic [14] and Danielle Collins are going down to the wire . Collins took the first set 6-3 but the Swiss who has never progressed past the fourth round here took the second set 6-4. They’re currently locked at 2-2.

6.00pm BST

Stephens forces deuce . Much better. A strong serve gets her moving forward and she puts away a volley with some extra oomph. That felt like a statement shot. Can it galvanise her?

5.58pm BST

It’s just not working for Stephens . She attempts a drop shot from deep but was on her heels, never in control, and it bobbles into the net. She has the serve but must win this game. 30-15 down in the third set where she trails 3-1.

5.57pm BST

Switching over to the Stephens Vekic game . It’s shaping up to a be a cracker! After winning five games in a row, Vekic takes a 3-1 lead in the third set. She was 5-2 down in the second but stormed back. Stephens is visibly troubled. That is a wild backhand that skews off her racket. She needs to find her mojo again.

5.54pm BST

Back on centre court. Another sloppy forehand from Rybakina hands Cornet a game though she still leads 4-2 as she prepares to serve.

5.52pm BST

Stephens is visibly annoyed. She’s just lost a game to go 2-1 down in the third set. She’s remonstrating with the umpire about something. She was 5-2 ahead in the second and should have put this to bed. But Vekic rallied and now momentum is with her.

5.50pm BST

Stephens and Vekic are locked in a thriller . The American took the first set 6-4 but the Croatian, seeded 20th, claimed the second 7-5. They’re now square at 1-1 in the third.

Sloane Stephens and Vekic go into a third set. Photograph: Simon Dael/Shutterstock

5.49pm BST

Cornet holds . She won’t lie down in the face of Rybakina’s power game. But the defending champ has a mighty service and her follow up stroke also packs a punch. She blitzes a through a cross-court double back-hand to take a 4-1 lead.

5.47pm BST

One for the Aussies . No, I’m not talking about the cricket, though that’s look good for the men in Baggy Green.

Wins for Alex de Minaur, Chris O’Connell and Jason Kubler means there’s a n “Australian revival” underway.

5.46pm BST

Sloppy from Rybakina . She had three break points to go 4-0 up but Cornet fought back with some hard graft at the baseline.

5.43pm BST

Over on centre court, the world No 3, Elena Rybakina has broken Aliza Cornet and is now leads 3-0 in the first. Clinical service game from the reigning champion. She had to pull out of the French Open with illness and the talk is she’s not quite 100% here. Looks good so far.

5.38pm BST

It’s been a good day for Brits . Liam Broady was sensational as he upset the fourth best player Casper Ruud to advance to the next round.

Keeping up the good vibes for the host nation is the double act of Connor Thomson and Toby Samuel. They’re looking good and are 4-2 up in the second set against Yannick Hanfmann and Pedro Cachin after taking the first set 7-5.

5.36pm BST

I’ve got Sloane Stephens v Donna Vekic [20] on the telly. The American won the first set 6-4 but was pegged back 5-7 in the second. Vekic on the verge of breaking Stephen’s serve in the deciding set.

5.33pm BST

Cheers Dan! Howdy everyone. Another Dan in the seat. Promise we didn’t plan it that way. Welcome to all Dans and non-Dans to the evening session. We’ve got Andy Murray v Stefanos Tsitsipas to look forward to among other tasty matches.

If you want to drop a line or send a tweet please do.

5.30pm BST

Righto, my watch is over. Thus, here’s Daniel Gallan to coax you through the absolute shedload that remains of this insane day. Peace out people.

5.28pm BST

Waiting to come out , Cornet rubs sunscreen on her face, and on the face of things she’s a perfect match-up for Rybakina at this stage: good enough to test her, probably not good enough to beat her.

5.26pm BST

“Superb win for Broady,” says Simon McMahon, though unfortunately the fall of another wicket at Headingley means my “good day for Broadys” line is on hold. “And I’m claiming full credit for, rather disparagingly but entirely deliberately, writing him off after the third set. I know how these things work. Tsitsipas in four against Andy.”

There’s no way Murray can cope with the aesthetic beauty of Tsitsipas’ fearsome one-handed backhand.

5.23pm BST

On 12, Tiafoe and Stricker are away, Stricker missing chances to break before Tiafoe holds for a 3-2 lead. Meantime, Fernandez and Garcia are 4-4 in their decider and I’m fancying the youthful exuberance of the former to shade this.

5.23pm BST

“At Wimbledon why does everyone have to wear white ? asks Kurt Perleberg.

5.17pm BST

Soraya Cirstea beats Jelena Ostapenko [17] 4-6 7-6(6) 6-4!

She meets Haddad Maia [13] next, who outlasted Cristian 6-4 in the third.

5.14pm BST

Next on Centre: Alize Cornet v Elena Rybakina [3].

5.13pm BST

Before he went to bed last night, Broady was thinking about what he’d say if he won, and now he has, he’s not a clue. Playing on centre was “terrifying and exhilarating”, he reckons, but he’s been aiming for this since he was five, so. This morning, he told his mum, who doesn’t like watching him, that it’s fine, he’s already made 80 grand this week, then asked about the next match says Shapovalov is one of the best in the world … “like Casper is!” and mazal tov Liam Broady. A top bloke by absolutely all accounts, he’s earnt the arse out of this, and it’s so great to see moments like this; this is what sport’s all about.

5.10pm BST

Ever the gent, Ruud congratulates Broady, waves to the crowd, and signs some autographs. Broady meets Shapovalov next, and that’ll be quite an occasion.

5.09pm BST

Liam Broady beats Casper Ruud [4] 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-0!

A forehand winner down the line and what behaviour from Liam Broady! He has devastated the world’s fourth-best player in a final set! His whole life had been leading him to this point, and doesn’t he enjoy it! He takes his time to feel the moment, applauds the crowd, and his face expands in smiles; he can’t stop now, the magnitude of the moment enveloping him in a buzz of joy and love. Incredible.

What a performance from Liam Broady! Photograph: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Liam Broady wins in five! Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

5.06pm BST

Eesh, Ruud ups the pace and Broady shanks a forehand wide. 30-all, nerves a-janglin’ … but seconds later a better forehand raises two match points…

5.04pm BST

Ah man, Broady’s dad is sat there with a straight face, his insides clearly in absolute turmoil. An ace gives his son 30-15…

5.03pm BST

Broady is absolutely pasting Ruud now, holding easily for 4-0 before racing to 0-30. He then rams a backhand winner down the line, flicks a backhand winner cross court, and he is flying ! Liam Broady is devastating the world number four! What a feeling this must be! He leads 5-0 in the decider, and every mile, every tear, every injury is worth it for this moment. Here he comes to serve for the match…

5.00pm BST

Let’s round up some latest scores: Stephens leads Vekic 6-4 3-1; Collins leads Bencic 6-3 2-0; Fernandez leads Garcia 6-3 4-6 2-1; Lehecka leads Cerundolo 6-2 6-2 5-2; Ostapenko and Cirstea are level at 3-3 in the third; Paul leads Raonic 6-4 7-6 3-3; and FFrotz leads Ymer 6-3 2-1.

4.58pm BST

I was making my way up the stairs at the start of that last game, so didn’t realise Broady was 40-0 down in that last game. Ridiculous behaviour.

4.56pm BST

In Broady’s box, his older sister Naomi looks extremely peaky; I can’t begin to contemplate the tension of not only watching a sibling compete on Centre but as a former player used to having the power to (theoretically) resolve situations. Anyhow, Ruud saves the double break with a mahoosive forehand, burns a chance to take the game, then Broady forces another … and this time he takes the chance superbly, slamming down the overhead his good play earned! He leads 3-0 in the fifth!

Liam Broady takes charge on the fifth set. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

4.50pm BST

Thanks Dominic and hi again – er, um … it seems Broady is a break and a break point to the good in set five? The game has been going seven minutes so far…

4.47pm BST

I’ll now hand back to Daniel Harris, then. Broady and Boulter on the charge for Britain. Sorry to go all patriotic on you.

4.45pm BST

Katie Boulter beats Viktoriya Tomova 6-0, 3-6, 6-3

Nervy stuff for Boulter but she’s through! Another quite excellent grass-court performance from the British player, even if she was made to work hard for it by Tomova. A delighted court 12 is in raptures. See you in the third, Katie.

Katie Boulter celebrates victory over Viktoriya Tomova in three sets. Photograph: Zac Goodwin/PA

4.40pm BST

Stephens fought back and won the first set 6-4 against Vekic on No 1 court. Maybe I was a little too hasty in dismissing the hype around her as … hype. It could be more than that, actually.

The fifth side in the women’s draw, Garcia, looks to be on the brink of crashing out to Fernandez.

And back on Centre, Broady laments a glaring missed volley at 30-30. But Ruud duffs a drop shot and we get to deuce. Enthralling stuff.

4.37pm BST

Elisabetta Cocciaretto beats Rebeka Masarova 6-3, 6-1.

A stroll in a south west London park for the Italian. Keep an eye out for her. Broady breaks serve in the first game of the fifth set. A Ruud awakening for his opponent. (Sorry)

4.33pm BST

We’re nearing results in two ladies’ singles matches, on court nine and court 10.

No 23 seed Magda Linette and the dominant Elisabetta Cocciaretto are both marching into the third round, barring something miraculous.

4.31pm BST

Broady forces a fifth set! 6-3 to the Brit in the fourth. He’s a happy bunny.

Maybe a little happier than the ultra-chilled Berrettini …

4.29pm BST

Goffin won that tie break. Boulter made heavy weather of holding serve on court 12 but she does so and is now only two games away from the third round. Back on Centre, Ruud holds serve to set up a test of Broady’s nerve. Can he serve this out and force a deciding set? The Wimbledon crowd, no doubt generously oiled on Pimm’s by this stage, think he can.

4.25pm BST

5-2 Broady. Let’s go. Oh, but Ruud is calling the trainer on, also taking a trainer off to have his right foot inspected. It did appear as if the Norwegian was under the weather in some way, he’s not been himself in this set.

A tie break on court 16 will decide the match between Sorana Cirstea and Jelena Ostapenko. It’s been truly nip and tuck in that one.

4.21pm BST

Oh Casper Ruud, that is delightful. A thumping serve and then the touch of an angel with the drop volley as he approaches the net. Broady top edges the next serve and Ruud reduces his arrears to 4-2 in the fourth set. Are we going all the way to a fifth on Centre Court?

4.18pm BST

Marie Bouzkova [32] beats Anett Kontaveit 6-1, 6-2.

It took little more than an hour on court 18. The Czech player is into the third round, and Kontaveit waves goodbye to Wimbledon – she is set to retire this season.

Marie Bouzkova goes through in straight sets. Photograph: Alberto Pezzali/AP

4.16pm BST

Ups and downs for Britain’s Boulter against Tomova. She lost the second set 6-3 but is already a break up in the third. Out on court six, David Goffin will need to win a tie break go a set u[ against Barrios Vera. Always been a lovely player to watch, Goffin, who is 32 these days.

4.12pm BST

Belinda Bencic and Danielle Collins are under way on No 2 Court in another second round encounter.

Ruud has finally awoken from his fourth set slumber and pings down a straightforward service game. 3-1 to Broady in the fourth.

Britain's Liam Broady reacts after winning a point against Norway's Casper Ruud. Photograph: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

4.08pm BST

An early break of serve for Vekic on No 1 Court. Stephens has been much hyped going into this one but she’s slow out of the blocks this afternoon. Meanwhile, Harold Mayot has taken the first set 6-2 against Guido Gella in their second round match on court five.

Woah, and hang on … Broady leads Ruud 3-0 in the fourth set on Centre Court! Game on, Stockport!

4.04pm BST

Remember when Raonic reached the final here? Heady days. They seem a long way off at the moment for the big-serving Canadian. Having lost the first set 6-4 to Tommy Paul, he’s batting to hold serve in the second.

4.01pm BST

An email from Simon McMahon.

Hello Dominic. I think we can sound the ‘plucky Brit’ klaxon on Centre Court for Broady now? A valiant, yet ultimately futile, effort. A bit like Bazball and the Ashes. Or me and a healthy lifestyle.

(Insert joke about ‘Broady’ .. Stuart, Liam etc). The tennis version holds serve in the first game of the fourth set.

4.00pm BST

Around the courts now. Leylah Fernandez is 5-3 up in the first set against Caroline Garcia on court three. Boulter has battled back from 2-0 down in the second set – having stormed the first set 6-0 – and it’s 4-3 to Tomova but on serve. Elisabetta Cocciaretto has taken the first set 6-3 against Rebeka Masarova on court 10.

3.57pm BST

Ruud wins the third set! So close for Broady. As a fellow 29-year-old from Stockport, I’m pretty partisan in this one. The rallies are long and Ruud looks fallible, with Broady dictating from the bassline, but he didn’t pounce on a couple of break points. 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Casper Ruud takes the third set. Photograph: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

3.54pm BST

This is what rain does. It’s made today pretty manic, too.

3.53pm BST

Sloane Stephens and Donna Vekic are about to get going on No 1 Court following Zverev’s straight sets victory.

Broady is pushing Ruud all the way in this vital service game for the No 4 seed. Back and forth from deuce to break point and back.

3.45pm BST

Thanks Daniel. Being here is taking my focus away from the Ashes, which given the current situation is no bad thing. I come in as Liam Broady loses his serve at an awful time against Casper Ruud on Centre. Ruud is now 5-4 up in the third and serving for the set.

3.43pm BST

Righto, I’m off to do the school run, so please give a big welcome to Dominic Booth, making his debut on the GBG. He’s British and this is Wimbledon, so it’s fine to act like he’s family you’ve known all your life.

3.40pm BST

Well done Aslan Karatsev! Rublev goes long and that’s a break-back to 30! He’s still in the set, still in the match and still in the competition! Rublev leads by two sets to one but it’s now 5-5 in the third.

3.37pm BST

Karatsev forces Rublev to serve for the match at 4-5 in the fourth, while Tomova has broken Boulter immediately in set two having lost the first 6-0.

3.32pm BST

Rublev has broken Karatsev for 4-3 in the fourth, and is now two holds away from progression; Broady leads Ruud 3-2 on serve in the third.

3.30pm BST

Boulter bagels Tomova while, on No3, Fernandez and Garcia are 2-2 in a match that should be a lot of fun.

Katie Boulter breezes through the first set. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

3.29pm BST

Next on Court 1: Sloane Stephens v Donna Vekic [20]. Like Vondrousova v Kudermetova and Mertens v Svitolina, this is one I expect the seed to lose.

3.28pm BST

Alexander Zverev [19] beats Gijs Brouwer 6-4 7-6(4) 7-6(5)!

He meets Watanuki next.

Alexander Zverev celebrates defeating Gijs Brouwer in straight sets. Photograph: Alastair Grant/AP

3.26pm BST

Another GBG fave, Haddad Maia, will again have to come from a set down if she’s to progress – she trails Cristan 6-4 while Bouzkova leads Kontaveit 6-1 0-1.

3.23pm BST

Boulter is absolutely splattering Tomova here, 4-0 up now. Meanwhile, GBG favourite Jelena Ostapenko, has taken the first set off Soraya Cirstea, 6-4. Good .

3.19pm BST

I’m sure there’s a reason why Zverev’s match with Brouwer was put on a show court, but I don’t know what it is. Anyhow, the number 19 seed, leading by two sets to love, has a mini-break in a third-set breaker.

3.15pm BST

Katie Boulter has just sealed a consolidation after breaking Tomova in the first game of the match, on which point her boyfriend, Alex De Minaur, is through to round two having beaten Coppejans in four – he’ll meet Berrettini next.

3.12pm BST

it is just me who thinks of the England all-rounder every time they see the word Broady? Anyhow, other Broady saves three set points then gets a break point, only to botch it with a poor forehand before stymying two further opportunities for Ruud to get over the line. But eventually, a booming serve does the business, Broady netting a forehand, and that’s one set-all.

Currently taking wickets in Leeds, not playing tennis in London. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

3.03pm BST

Broady holds to love, forcing Ruud to serve for the set, while Karatsev takes Rublev to deuce; from there, he serves out to lead 6-7 6-3 6-4.

2.59pm BST

Ruud now leads Broady 5-2 in the second and Rublev, 5-4 up on Karatsev, is about to serve for a 2-1 lead.

2.56pm BST

Next on 12: Tomova v Boulter. And they’re out already.

2.54pm BST

Other news: Andreescu beats Bondar 6-3 3-6 6-2 and meets Kalinina next; Zverev now leads Brouwer 6-4 7-6(4) 3-2; Jarry leads Cecchinato by two sets to one; Van de Zandschulp leads Zhang 3-1 in the fifth; Haddad Maia leads Cristan 3-2 with a break; and Ostapenko and Cirstea are 2-2.

2.51pm BST

Marketa Vondrousova beats Veronika Kudermetova [12] 6-3 6-3!

No great surprise there, and Vondrousova meets Stephens or Vekic next.

2.50pm BST

Matteo Berrettini beats Lorenzo Sonego (5)6-7 6-3 7-6(7) 6-3!

That was a really good match and the two hug at the net, then the crowd enjoy when Berrettini removes his top. He meets Coppejans or De Minaur next.

Matteo Berrettini is through in four, after beating Lorenzo Sonego. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

2.48pm BST

Yes yes Lorenzo Sonego! He flows a forehand onto the sideline to stick in the match, but soon has to go again…

2.46pm BST

Serving at 1-2 15-40, Broady totally loses the flight of a lob, spinning about searching for the ball, and from there, Ruud takes control of the rally to break for 3-1. Meantime, Sonego punishes forehand then backhand to raise break point with Berrettini serving for the match; Berrettini quickly extinguishes the opportunity with a big serve and raises match point…

2.40pm BST

Doing what it takes to win: this is probably my all-time favourite.

2.39pm BST

That 2009 final, by the way, may be the ultimate doing what it takes to win. Federer had lost the previous year’s classic to Nadal so really couldn’t afford another defeat, and somehow managed to preserve his aura despite playing less well than Roddick.

2.36pm BST

Time’s up, you’d think. Rublev breaks Karatsev for 2-0 in the third while Berrettini breaks his good mate and compatriot Sonego for 4-2 in the fourth. To avoid defeat, Sonego now has two goes to take a serve that, so far this match, has been beyond him.

2.33pm BST

“Roddick improved the backhand massively to reach that 2009 Wimbledon final, that he really would have won nine times out of 10,” returns James W. “Broken once the entire match – in the last game! There’s this annoying tennis commentator, Robbie Koenig, who always says something like ‘Call the cops – coz Federer just got out of jail!’ Seemed appropriate to that 2009 match somehow. But yes, Roddick was mostly all serve and forehand (and horrendous smash - see this point vs Fed from 2002 ) til the latter stages of his career ( the very beginning of the clip ).”





2.29pm BST

Calv Betton emailed earlier saying Ruud was useless on grass, and we’ve seen little to disprove that so far today. It doesn’t look like he’s got a plan, and grass with no plan is the last thing you want on Centre Court against a British player with a swinging lefty serve.

2.27pm BST

This is not good from Broady who, at 30-15, shanks a forehand wide and ups the pressure on himself. A serve into the net ratchets it up another level … so he plants a second serve onto the outermost fibre of the sideline for an ace, then sends another out wide, cleaning up with a forehand into the opposite corner, and that’s the first set! Broady leads Ruud, the number four seed, 6-4!

Liam Broady takes the first set! Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

2.23pm BST

Ruud saves both set points and holds, while Rublev levels his match against Karatsev, taking the second set 6-3. Shapovalov leads Barrere 6-3 6-4 4-5, Vondrousova leada Kudermetova 6-3 2-1, Azarenka has beaten Podoroska 6-3 6-0, Andreescu leads Bondar 6-3 3-6 2-0 and Cppoejans is serving for a decider against De Minaur.

2.18pm BST

Broady consolidates, and Ruud is now serving to stay in set one at 3-5; he nets a forehand, and that’s 15-40!

2.14pm BST

Ruud and Broady swap breaks, then Broady secures another – he was handed it really – and will now serve with the new balls at 4-3 in the first. Meantime, Berrettini and Sonego are out – there was a kerfuffle last evening when the latter slipped on set point – not the first such incident – and the umpire asked them to continue. “If I get injured I’ll sue you,” Berrettini told him, before the match was eventually called by the higher powers.

2.09pm BST

“Currently following the Aslan v Andrey slap-fest,” says Kerrith Britland, “and James W’s comment got me thinking: who has an elite forehand but is let down massively by their backhand?

Working list: Berrettini, Auger-Aliassime, Rublev, Stefanos.”

Er Raonic, and Roddick’s wasn’t much cop either.

2.06pm BST

That was such a good match , two hours 52 minutes of exciting and intelligent play between two natural grass-courters – what a shame it ended as it did. Next on 12: Berrettini 6-7 6-3 7-6 Sonego. Not bad!

2.04pm BST

Jule Niemeier beats Karolína Muchová [16] 6-4 5-7 6-1!

Niemeier doesn’t celebrate too much, though I’m sure she’s buzzing, because she respects the circumstances of her win. Instead, she collects all the towels, and meets Galfi next; let’s hope Muchova isn’t too badly injured.

Jule Niemeier shakes hands with Karolina Muchova after winning in three sets. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

2.00pm BST

Ach, Muchova is done. She drops her serve again, handing it over with a double, and Niemeier will now serve for the match at 5-1 in the third.

2.00pm BST

The protests do, though, raise a question as to how well our players are protected – not from Just Stop Oil but from anyone wishing them harm.

1.58pm BST

“I’m sure it’s not much fun for the players or spectators but if there’s one thing guaranteed to get the public on the side of the Just Stop Oil protests it’s Westminster politicians describing them as ‘arrogant’,” says Simon McMahon. “I mean, hello? From where I’m sat, which admittedly is at home following online and watching TV, the protests seek only to draw attention to an impending global climate emergency and are entirely non-violent. Targeting high-profile sporting events to ensure maximum exposure, while keeping disruption to a minimum – start of play was delayed at Lord’s for all of five minutes and the rain at Wimbledon held up play for far longer – well, it’s hardly 1789, is it? And what’s the point of protesting if no one sees or hears about it? Like when workers go on strike, and people cry ‘that’s inconvenient’, as if teachers should walk out during the school holidays or something. Right, off to have my tofu for lunch now.”

I can’t disagree with of that. Important though sport is, the destruction of our planet and species, causing pain and suffering to those lacking the wherewithal to escape it, might be even more so. I was at Lord’s and liveblogging the snooker during the protests; both times, I coped.

1.53pm BST

Ruud leads Broady 2-1 on serve and Calv Betton messages on that: “Could be interesting. Ruud absolute nonsense on grass. Both make a lot of balls. Broads flat backhand could cause him issues, but his forehand is really bad.”

1.50pm BST

Muchova is not going to win this match. She’s struggling to move, and Niemeier keeps the head to make her run, it’s over – which is to say the Czech should do the decent thing and retire, saving the accumulators of those who picked her. Otherwise, Zverev now leads Brouwer 6-4 0-1 and Karatsev took the first set off Rublev 7-6(4).

1.47pm BST

Stanislas Wawrinka beats Tomás Martín Etcheverry 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-2!

It’s so good to see him still enjoying his tennis and being wonderful at it; he meets Novak Djokovic next, so expect to see a fair few winners attempted.

Stan Wawrinka serves during his victory over Tomas Martin Etcheverry. Photograph: Steven Paston/PA

1.44pm BST

Muchova returns with strapping on her thigh and unleashes a pair of violent forehands that give her 15-30; she makes deuce, and is trying to convince herself she’s fine by leaping, skipping and such. Otherwise, Wawrinka has broken Etcheverry again so is now serving for the match at 5-2 in the fourth, while Ruud opens against Broady with a tight hold.

1.41pm BST

“Rublev,” says James W, “the perfect namesake of a revered 14th century Russian icon painter who did Russian version of the Cistine Chapel ceiling, is a funny one. Wins so many matches on the tour yet never can quite put it together at the majors. Has so many weapons and wears something like four necklaces at the same time. I always wonder how he runs weighed down by all that metal on his neck.”

I think he’s not quite got the game to beat all the players he should when they play well, and at the majors that can happen a lot.

1.39pm BST

On No2, Karatsev, having broken back, is 4-1 up on Rublev in a first-set breaker; Shapovalov leads Barrere 6-3 4-3; Azarenka leads Podoroska 4-3 with a break; and Andreescu leads Bondar 6-3 1-0.

1.37pm BST

Lorenzo Musetti [14] beats Jaime Munar 6-4 6-3 6-1!

He meets Hurkacz next, and that should be a lot of fun.

Lorenzo Musetti stretches for a return during his second round victory over Jaume Munar. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

1.36pm BST

On Centre, Broady and Ruud are knocking up; on 4, Andreeva and Krejcikova are 3-3.

1.34pm BST

Muchova leaves the court, hopefully to preserve her modesty rather than because she’s in serious shtuck, so Niemeier sits down, has a drink, and shares a smile with her coach.

1.32pm BST

Oh no! A wrongfooting forehand from Niemeier sees Muchova slip and she’s hurt. it looks like it’s the right side of her hip or an adductor, and she calls the trainer. I can see why, for someone with her injury record, this is extremely disconcerting, but hopefully this is a precautionary measure.

1.30pm BST

Wawrinka breaks Etcheverry for 2-1 in the fourth, and might just’ve broken the back of this match. Four holds and he’s through.

1.29pm BST

Now then! This time, Niemeier breaks Muchova at the first time of asking in the decider and leads 2-0!

1.27pm BST

A result: Petra Martic [30] beats Diane Parry 4-6 6-3 6-3 and meets Swiatek next. Good luck with that, old mate.

1.25pm BST

Few more games under way: Andreescu leads Bondar 5-3, Kudermetova and Vondrousova are 1-1, Azarenka leads Podoroska 3-1 and De Minaur, leading Coppejans by two sets to one overnight, are back on court.

1.21pm BST

For now, I’ve stuck on Rublev v Karatsev, Rublev leading 4-3 with a break, but Broady v Ruud starts in 10 minutes or so so when they’re away I’ll move over to that.

1.17pm BST

Hubert Hurkacz [17] beats Jan Choinski 6-4 6-4 7-6(3)!

Choinski played pretty much as well as he can, but Hurkacz was too good for him and moves on. He meets Musetti or Munar next.

1.14pm BST

A tremendous point from Wawrinka, playing his sixth set point – serve out wide, wrongfooting backhand, clean-up forehand – gives him the set, and he leads Etcheverry 6-3 4-6 6-4.

1.12pm BST

They’re away on No1, Brouwer taking the first game against Zverev, and on four where Andreeva takes on Krejcikova. On 18, meanwhile, Choinski and Hurkacz are playing a third-set breaker, currently 2-2.

Alexander Zverev serves to Gijs Brouwer/ Photograph: Simon Dael/Shutterstock

1.10pm BST

Rublev has broken Karatsev immediately, leading 2-0, while Shapovalov, hopefully on his way back to his best, leads Barrere 3-2 on serve. Meantime, two long-arse games for sets are in progress, Etcheverry holding after numerous deuces and various set points, forcing Wawrinkz to serve for set three at 5-4, and Niemeier saving five … then swiping wide as Muchova levels their match at 4-6 7-5. This is why I’ve spent the last three days banging on about how good it was going to be.

1.02pm BST

Muchova is so solid, hitting the kind of forehand that cost her the previous game for 0-15 and eventually breaking when Niemeier nets. She’s still not playing as she can and it’s her bad luck to have drawn so tough a first-round opponent, but at 6-5 she’ll now serve for a decider.

1.00pm BST

Few more results: Bublik [23] beats Wolf 6-3 7-6(5) 6-0 and meets Marterer or Mmoh next; Carballes Baena beats Arnaldi (0)6-7 6-3 6- 6-4 and meets Rune next; and Davidovich Fokina [31] beats Fils 7-6(3) 6-1 6-2 and meets Zhang of Van de Zandschulp next.

12.58pm BST

Musetti now leads Munar 6-4 6-3 1-0, while Niemeier has broken back! Muchova misses the kind of forehand winner she’s been making under pressure all day, missing the sideline by a fraction, and you can’t keep digging yourself out of the muck. Niemeier leads 6-4 5-5.

12.55pm BST

I said Etcheverry was giving Stan all he could handle and he was, but then serving at 30-all, a rrrrridiculous forehand, from deep in the corner and cross-court, dips just inside the line, then a succession of backhand slices seal the break! Wawrinka leads 4-3 in the third!

12.51pm BST

12.47pm BST

Niemeier does everything to break Muchova, a lovely, deep approach allowing her a putaway for the break-back … and she nets! Dearie me, she’s played the big points poorly today, and Muchova doesn’t let her off, sealing the hold with an ace. She leads 5-3 in the second having lost the first 4-6.

12.45pm BST

Martic has levelled her match with Perry at one set-all, Davidovich Fokina leads Fils 7-6 6-1 4-1 and Musetti, already up a set on Munar, is now up a break too and 5-3 in the second.

12.44pm BST

Choinski’s hanging in there well against Hurkacz, forced through deuce for his hold – he trails 4-6 4-6 3-2 – and Etcheverry is giving Wawrinka all he can handle, 3-2 up in the third and making his every service-game a ruckus.

12.39pm BST

Two more results: Ana Kalinina [26] beats Jéssica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4 6-3; and Katerina Siniaková beats Lesia Tsurenko 6-4 6-1.

12.36pm BST

OK, I’ll probably watch Rublev v Karatsev when they come out next on 2, but in the meantime I’m on Etcheverry 3-6 6-3 2-1 Wawrinka.

12.34pm BST

Elina Svitolina beats Elise Mertens [28] 6-1 1-6 6-1!

What a strange match! Svitolina played almost perfect tennis in the sets she won, and on the one hand, who wants to bang on about her giving birth in October; but on the other, how not to bang on about her giving birth in November? Incredible stuff, and she meets Kenin next in a match for which I’m already buzzing.

The victor (left) consoles the vanquished. Photograph: Javier García/Shutterstock

12.31pm BST

On 12, Niemeier is hanging in there, a tough hold – featuring a glorious stretch volley that deflects a pass cross-court – keeping her in contention in set two. She leads Muchova 6-4 2-3.

12.27pm BST

Sofia Kenin beats Xinyu Wang 6-4 6-3!

She meets Svitolina or Mertens next, and is in tremendous nick – great to see after her struggles with fitness and form.

Sofia Kenin scurries across the baseline during her straight sets win over Wang Xinyu. Photograph: Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images

12.25pm BST

Interesting! Etcheverry – who remember, got to the last eight in Paris – has levelled his match with Wawrinkz at one set-all, taking the second 6-4.

12.22pm BST

More live sport for you:

12.21pm BST

Again, Hurkacz cements his break, securing a 6-4 6-4 lead; Choinski isn’t getting near a break, I’m afraid, no surprise against one of the best servers in the game.

12.18pm BST

Talking of Svito and Mucho, news: Svito breaks immediately in the decider and leads Mertens 3-0; after all that work, Niemeier hands Muchova a break in the first game of set two, a miserable second serve ruffling the net; and again, Hurkacz has broken Choinski in the ninth game of the set so will now serve for a second 6-4.

12.16pm BST

My mate LD – no, sadly not that one – messaged me before, saying he’s on No1 today and asking if there’s anything on outside courts he should watch. If I were him, and much as I love Sloane, I’d bin the pew entirely to go and sit on 2 – Mertens v Svitolina, Rublev v Karatsev, Collins v Bencic and medvedev v Mannarino – or 12 – Muchova v Niemeier, Berrettini v Sonego, Tomova v Boulter, Tiafoe v Stricker and bonus Jamie Murray.

12.09pm BST

The best things in life come to those who wait! Niemeier runs half the width of the court to circumnavigate her backhand, thwacks a forehand, at at the 13th time of asking, the eighth in this game, she secures the break which gives her the first set against Muchova, 6-4.

12.07pm BST

Mertens clinches a 6-1 second set. Can Svitolina rediscover the form that gave her her 6-1 blowout? Looking around the courts, Marterer leads Mmoh 7-5, Kenin leads Wang 6-4 3-1 – she’s looking extremely dangerous – Davidovich Fokina leads Fils 7-6 1-0, Parry leads Martic 6-4 0-1 and Hurkacz leads Choinski 6-4 3-3.

Jan Choinski returns a shot to Hubert Hurkacz during their second round match on court 18. Photograph: Simon Dael/Shutterstock

12.04pm BST

Muchova has such composure under pressure. Her performance in beating Sabalenka in their Roland-Garros semi was sensational and looked like a breakthrough for her – even more so when she gave Swiatek is a serious test in the final. She’s not quite at it here though – she looks undercooked having not done much since Paris – which is why she’s to keep saving breaking opportunities, five in this game now. So we’re back at 4-5 and deuce…

11.59am BST

Hello! Again, Muchova finds herself trailing 0-40 and this time, at 4-5, the set is at stake; Niemeier, who made the last eight here last term, is hitting it hard and with good length.

11.57am BST

Goodness me, it’s now 5-0 Mertens in set two, and where, 10 minutes ago, I was chastising my cowardice in not sticking Svitolina in my accumulator, I’m now praising my farsightedness. What a tennis brain!

Elise Mertens fires of a serve during her second round match against Elina Svitolina. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

11.51am BST

Mertens is fighting back having been wasted in set one, breaking Svitolina for a 3-0 lead in two. Elsewhere, Zhang leads Van de Zandschulp 6-2 1-1, Parks leads Bogdan 6-1 1-1, Musetti leads Munar 6-4, Halys leads Vukic 6-3 3-1 and Mucxhova secures her hold – after saving a fourth break point – for 4-4 against Niemeier.

11.47am BST

Two break points down following a double and a mis-hit forehand, Choinski produces a second-serve service winner … but Hubert Hurkacz, owner of one of my favourite tennising names, then slams a monstrous forehand down the line, a winner that gives him 5-4 and the chance to serve for the match once he’s scranned his banana at change of ends. Meantime, trailing 3-4, Muchova is busy saving break points, three of them after patting a volley wide. And each time, she lands her first delivery, then nails a wrongfooting backhand for advantage, during which time Hurkacz serves out to love against Choinski for a 6-4 set.

11.41am BST

There’s nothing better than someone who doesn’t look like an athlete performing athletics, and Stan Wawrinka of course looks like he’s come to court from the kluhrb; well, he’s taken the first set against Etcheverry 6-3.

11.37am BST

And there’s the first set, 6-1 to Svitolina. Work for Mertens to do. Elsewhere, Musetti has broken Munar for 4-3 while we’re on serve in our other big matches.

11.31am BST

Now a double-break for Svito, who’s playing with real venom, confidence and consistency. She leads Mertens 5-1.

11.30am BST

At 3-2, Choinski has served five aces already, and against Hurkacz, not behind the door in that department himself, we may find ourselves enjoying a few breakers. He’s started well.

11.29am BST

Niemeier has started the better on Court 12, Muchova forced to save two break points – which she does, the first with a superb backhand from baseline to baseline. A double, though – her third already – cedes another … so she skips onto a half-court ball and punishes an inside-out forehand winner that sends up a puff of dust as it kisses the sideline. From there she holds, and will feel more in the match now, I’m sure.

11.24am BST

I quite fancy Svitolina to bin Mertens this morning and just as I type that she breaks to love, sealing the deal with a forehand of generous proportions. She leads 3-1.

11.21am BST

Games I’d like to be watching but amn’t: Etcheverry 1-2 Wawrinka, Wang 1-2 Kenin, Musetti 1-2 Munar – all on serve.

11.20am BST

Choinski and Hurkacz are now away and 1-1 in set one , which is the score in all our feature matches.

11.19am BST

There is, I’ve heard, some other alright sport going on…

11.13am BST

I’m watching Mertens and Svitolina, who’re just under way, Muchova and Niemeier who aren’t. and Choinski v Hurkacz who also aren’t.

11.11am BST

Apologies! In taling you through our day, I failed to notice that the belowmentioned Krejcokova is playing Mitta Andreeva, the 16-year-old who gave us so much pleasure in Paris, There, she beat Riske-Armritraj and Parry then took the first set off Gauff, and is well on the road to becoming a superstar.

11.07am BST

Regular readers may recall we’ve been wondering what on earth is going on as regards the colour beige – both Roger Federer and David Beckham turned up wearing it earlier this week, but this? This is something else.

11.00am BST

Preamble

Morning all and welcome to Wimbledon 2023 – day four!

I can’t say I like it when it rains, but when it gives us a schedule like the one we’re about to enjoy, it’s hard to complain too much. The highlight is, of course, Andy Murray v Stefanos Tsitsipas, a battle between yesterday and today that could get extremely intense. We’ll preview it properly in due course, but Murray grew into his first-round match and is clearly more confident in his body than for some time. He’ll know that Tsitsipas is no grass-court specialist and will target an aesthetic but vulnerable backhand while keeping the points as long as possible. Tsitsipas, meanwhile, will feel grooved having won a five-set thriller last evening, and will look to keep Murray moving by attacking corners and lines.

But they’re not on till much later. Before that, Liam Broady meets Casper Ruud and Alize Cornet challenges the champ, Elena Rybakina – and that’s just on Centre. On Court 1, we’ve got Alexander Zverev, Jessica Pegula, and a nasty assignment for Donna Vekic, the number 20 seed, against the in-form Sloane Stephens.

And then there are the outside courts! No2 kicks off with a jazzer, Elise Mertens v Elina Svitolina, doesn’t let-up with Andrey Rublev v Aslan Karatsev, and also features a tricky engagement for Daniil Medvedev against Adrian Mannarino. Goodness me, I can’t list every match, but Tomás Martín Etcheverry v Stan Wawrinka could be great, I’ve been buzzing for Karolína Muchová v Jule Niemeier for what seems like a week now, and Mario Berrettini v Lorenzo Sonego has been great so far.

Add to that Caroline Garcia, Katie Boulter, Frances Tiafoe, Sofia Kenin, Barbora Krejcikova, Denis Shapovalov, Lorenzo Musetti, Choinski v Hurkacz, Bouzkova v Kontaveit and Raonic v Paul, and I’ve not a clue how we’re going to keep track of everything ... but we will!

Play: 11am BST outside courts, 1pm BST Court 1, 1.30pm BST Centre Court