Downed powerlines and an equipment fire have caused a road closure in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Fire officials said the inbound lanes near the intersection of West Sugar Creek Road and Hidden Valley Road are blocked due to downed powerlines.

Powerlines on the ground, as well as on a utility pole were on fire.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and seek an alternate route.

Fire Officials said significant delays are expected.

